About this Course

7,531 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Write a web scraping program to extract data from an HTML file using HTTP requests and convert the data to a data frame.

  • Prepare data for modelling by handling missing values, formatting and normalizing data, binning, and turning categorical values into numeric values.

  • Interpret datawithexploratory data analysis techniques by calculating descriptive statistics, graphing data, and generating correlation statistics.

  • Build a Shiny app containing a Leaflet map and an interactive dashboard then create a presentation on the project to share with your peers.

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • R Programming
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
  • Linear Regression
  • Exploratory Data Analysis
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Module 1 - Capstone Overview and Data Collection

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2 - Data Wrangling

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 3 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 3: Performing Exploratory Data Analysis with SQL, Tidyverse & ggplot2

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Module 4: Predictive Analysis

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder