Applied Data Science with R Specialization
Build Your Data Science Skills with R & SQL. Master the ability to transform data into information and insights.
Offered By
What you will learn
Perform basic R programming tasks like working with data structures, data manipulation, using APIs, webscraping, and using R Studio and Jupyter.
Create relational databases and tables, load them with data from CSV files, and query data using SQL and R using JupyterLab.
Complete the data analysis process, including data preparation, statistical analysis, and predictive modeling.
Communicate data analysis findings with data visualization charts, plots, and dashboards using libraries such as ggplot, leaflet and R Shiny.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Throughout this Specialization, you will complete hands-on labs to help you gain practical experience with various data sources, datasets, SQL, relational databases, and the R programing language. You will work with tools like R Studio, Jupyter Notebooks, and related R libraries for data science, including dplyr, Tidyverse, Tidymodels, R Shiny, ggplot2, Leaflet, and rvest.
In the final course in this Specialization, you will complete a capstone project that applies what you have learned to a challenge that requires data collection, analysis, basic hypothesis testing, visualization, and modelling to be performed on real-world datasets.
This Specialization does not require prior experience, degrees, programming or statistical skills.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to R Programming for Data Science
When working in the data science field you will definitely become acquainted with the R language and the role it plays in data analysis. This course introduces you to the basics of the R language such as data types, techniques for manipulation, and how to implement fundamental programming tasks.
SQL for Data Science with R
Much of the world's data resides in databases. SQL (or Structured Query Language) is a powerful language which is used for communicating with and extracting data from databases. A working knowledge of databases and SQL is a must if you want to become a data scientist.
Data Analysis with R
The R programming language is purpose-built for data analysis. R is the key that opens the door between the problems that you want to solve with data and the answers you need to meet your objectives. This course starts with a question and then walks you through the process of answering it through data. You will first learn important techniques for preparing (or wrangling) your data for analysis. You will then learn how to gain a better understanding of your data through exploratory data analysis, helping you to summarize your data and identify relevant relationships between variables that can lead to insights. Once your data is ready to analyze, you will learn how to develop your model and evaluate and tune its performance. By following this process, you can be sure that your data analysis performs to the standards that you have set, and you can have confidence in the results.
Data Visualization with R
In this course, you will learn the Grammar of Graphics, a system for describing and building graphs, and how the ggplot2 data visualization package for R applies this concept to basic bar charts, histograms, pie charts, scatter plots, line plots, and box plots. You will also learn how to further customize your charts and plots using themes and other techniques. You will then learn how to use another data visualization package for R called Leaflet to create map plots, a unique way to plot data based on geolocation data. Finally, you will be introduced to creating interactive dashboards using the R Shiny package. You will learn how to create and customize Shiny apps, alter the appearance of the apps by adding HTML and image components, and deploy your interactive data apps on the web.
