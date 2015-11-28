(3 Reviews)
EL
Feb 28, 2017
A long course compared to others in the specialization, but a lot of great material. Very well presented, the instructors know how to present this material and make it easy to grasp and understand.
ST
Nov 22, 2016
The course is full of the cases and the real life examples coupled with the theory background. Its very simple to understand and the course will definitely be of an value for people looking for
By Ying C•
Nov 28, 2015
This course gives me a general understanding of the whole process of data analyses. Pretty good!
By Victor O•
May 5, 2020
A course heavy focused on processes. Sometimes it seems like there are a lot of low-level details, but if you have management experience, you'll understand that you need to know some specific solid details to successfully manage the team. This will help you to formalize the structure of your data analysis process.
By Deleted A•
Nov 2, 2016
Lots of talking head videos without enough visual aids to solidify the adult learning process. Not very "Executive level" as the course title and description imply. I would expect more "TED Talk" level lectures and materials, with plenty of real-world examples. Content in these courses seem more "new manager / new supervisor" level, if not actually geared toward an undergrad audience.
By Jordan L•
Nov 1, 2018
too lengthy, technical and dry
By Sohail B•
Sep 7, 2017
Brief Profile: Sohail Butt
I am a man of 58 years old and having an experience of almost 30 years of Business Management of Pharmaceutical & Nutraceutical Industries of Pakistan. Presently I am having my own Consulting Company " AIMMS CONSULTING" and extending my services as Management Consultant to different companies of said sectors.
I am of the conviction that learning is never ending and have a habit of learning new ideas about my favorite subject about Data Science. Although I have the limited usage of this subject in my working areas but I love to know about new areas of different specialties.
I really appreciate highly the efforts of my instructor and enjoyed the course material and videos presentation of this course. Mind blowing approach was adopted especially in the basic components of Managing Data Analysis.
SUGGESTION:
MY PERSONAL HUMBLE REQUEST, Please make also the important components of course material as a part of this Certificate with % AGGREGATE so that it has a much more worth & impact for the courses participated.
A separate Transcript must be issued with having Aggregate % Score and important Components of participated course.
Thanks & best wishes to all Coursera Team.
By Rebecca T•
Sep 2, 2018
This course provided me with a lot of direction for some data I'm trying to understand at work. It also made me aware of some important considerations I need to make and structure I should follow when looking at the data, so that my results will be more meaningful. I honestly thought the last section about presentation wouldn't be useful at all, but even that section provided some important insight that I hadn't previously considered, and made me feel excited about eventually presenting the results of my data analysis to my organization.
By ARVIND K S•
Jun 4, 2020
A data science course rich in theoretical concepts, like what all to see in the cleansing of data,, theories in iterating with data samples etc. It manages to clarify rather lucidly,when to go in for inferential models and when for predictive machine learning ones. An invaluable course not only for data managers but for data scientists as well.
By Jason C•
Nov 6, 2018
I've taken the first three courses at this point and this has easily been my favourite. I particularly enjoy the focus on practical examples. Breaking down the analysis conceptually first then highlighting how this can be applied with a more complex and practical context.
By Omar Z•
Apr 12, 2019
Intense but manageable exposure to the different types and methods of data analysis that one will encounter in any data science projects. Helps to identify areas of additional knowledge or required concepts from statistics that need to be revisited.
By Diego S•
Oct 6, 2016
This course gives a really good guide on how to define data science questions correctly and how to work with sharp goals during the hole Data Analysis funnel from the definition of the Data Science question to the communication of it's results.
By Daniel S•
Sep 15, 2020
Very good delivery, and with many simple examples. Easy and make people excited to learn more
By Federico J D F•
Sep 14, 2020
More simple examples about interpreting data would be more helpful.
By Deleted A•
Aug 8, 2016
Personally not a big fan of Roger Peng's approach while teaching. The lessons get a bit confusing, and so does the questions from the quiz.
Jeff Leek's approach is more calm and simple.
Nevertheless, the course in general is really good.
By Joe B•
Apr 12, 2021
Some of the sections are a long, however, the overall organization and presentation of this class is excellent. The formulas are not so hard as to loose people, like myself, who did not take calculus or Statistics to be able to follow them.. even if I probably could not solve them. The programming is helpful for programmers, but not needed to understand what is being taught.
I highly recommend getting the book and downloading it as a pdf, then opening it in Word so that you can take notes, highlight, bold things and underline. The quizzes follow well with the subject and are not needlessly tricky for the sake of being tricky.
Roger Peng really knows his stuff and is an excellent communicator. He is clear, organized, and engaging to listen to! I really felt like it was an honor to learn from him in this class! Even if you take this for general business knowledge, this class is really worth your time, and can apply to a lot in life!
By Tomas K•
Jun 24, 2016
Excellent course. Would like to see more courses like this regarding machine learning for example - courses not focused on the implementation and tools (for example I am with strong Java background, have read several AI/ML books, implemented several ML algorithms, including deep learning (DBNN, SdA, Dropout FFNN) - but all courses are built around python/octave/R tools which I have no interest right now to learn and it is nearly impossible for me to learn both the implementation tool/language and ML theory in parallel.
Therefore I do not search for the course in the specific implementation language, I search for the course that can teach & verify my skills one level higher - and I think the way the examples were done in the quizzes - is the right (and perfect) way to do it.
Hth.
Tomas
By JOMAR B A•
Apr 12, 2020
Big thanks to the our course instructors for this amazing learning platform!
The course is very informative and appropriate to the level and pace of the learners. It also builds confidence, and provides for considerable number of scaffolds to its learners.
As a teacher, I can really say that assessment strategies were highly relevant, appropriate to the course modules.
I didn't expect that I'll be able to cover all topics assigned.
Bonus : Free books and free certificates!
By tommy c•
May 23, 2016
great for existence human and android based life-form simulation internal lifestyle...
The course improves life within the simulation 10 fold at least(when combined with the other specialization courses) ...
Perfect learning tool for those who have worked professionally in research field sin our simulation and yet now have a touch of "the turrings" or you know : CBI...
Special thanks to the designers of the course.
Top scores for coursera.org &John Hopkins ...
By José A R N•
Jul 9, 2017
My name is Jose Antonio. I am looking for a new Data Scientist career (https://www.linkedin.com/in/joseantonio11)
I did this course to get new knowledge about Data Science and better understand the technology and your practical applications.
The course was excellent and the classes well taught by teachers.
Congratulations to Coursera team and Instructors.
Regards.
Jose Antonio.
By Josue P•
Aug 1, 2017
The information provided in this course is extremely important, and sometimes overlooked in favor of the most technical features of data analysis. The topics from the course provide a framework that allows data execs and analysts alike to work efficiently and always be aware of which stage they are in. This knowledge will definitively help me professionally.
By Astolfo•
Jul 2, 2020
Great content.
I learnt the difference between inference and predictions and how to formulate the right questions. I feel amazing for learning new about this exciting new topic.
Consider that the time for the readings is not well calculated, some of them will take more than 10 minutes to read (sorry I`m a slow reader)
By Amelia S•
May 19, 2020
the way the lecturer teaches is very passionate and very interesting, the speed of the lecturer is suitable to my ability to listen and comprehend, the voice and pronunciation are clear and easy to understand, the material taught is very useful, interesting and up to date, and, vibrant theme song.
By Bose M•
Dec 11, 2020
Its an exceptional course. A must pursue course for every manager either as new learning or refresher of knowledge.
A great thanks to course trainers. Their teaching approach is very target oriented to put the concepts in student brain in simpler and efficient way.
By TB•
Oct 19, 2020
Great overview course. I recommend to future students reviewing all information, purchasing the Data Science textbook and reviewing additional readings online regarding statistics. The latter may help clarify some of the more technical content on statistics.
By Michaela S•
Nov 15, 2021
Great for providing a framework for managing the process from Question to Communicating the outcome. The section on uncertainty was good - highlights the gap and the importance of statistical literacy in the corporate world (which seems to be non-existant).
By Javed A•
Mar 31, 2020
Brilliant Course delivered by a fantastic instructor. This is the best course in this specialization. Its duration was very suitable. I remained thoroughly engaged. The quizzes were very well organized. I am feeling proud to learn from Coursera.