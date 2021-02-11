In this course you will learn how to use survey weights to estimate descriptive statistics, like means and totals, and more complicated quantities like model parameters for linear and logistic regressions. Software capabilities will be covered with R® receiving particular emphasis. The course will also cover the basics of record linkage and statistical matching—both of which are becoming more important as ways of combining data from different sources. Combining of datasets raises ethical issues which the course reviews. Informed consent may have to be obtained from persons to allow their data to be linked. You will learn about differences in the legal requirements in different countries.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Basic Estimation
After completing Modules 1 and 2 of this course you will understand how to estimate descriptive statistics, overall and for subgroups, when you deal with survey data. We will review software for estimation (R, Stata, SAS) with examples for how to estimate things like means, proportions, and totals. You will also learn how to estimate parameters in linear, logistic, and other models and learn software options with emphasis on R. Module 3 and 4 discuss how you can add additional data to your analysis. This requires knowing about record linkage techniques, and what it takes to get permission to link data.
Models
Module 2 covers how to estimate linear and logistic model parameters using survey data. After completing this module, you will understand how the methods used differ from the ones for non-survey data. We also cover the features of survey data sets that need to be accounted for when estimating standard errors of estimated model parameters.
Record Linkage
Module starts with the current debate on using more (linked) administrative records in the U.S. Federal Statistical System, and a general motivation for linking records. Several examples will be given on why it is useful to link data. Challenges of record linkage will be discussed. A brief overview over key linkage techniques is included as well.
Ethics
This module will discuss key issues in obtaining consent to record linkage. Failure to consent can lead to bias estimates. Current research examples will be given as well as practical suggestions on how to obtain linkage consent.
About the Survey Data Collection and Analytics Specialization
This specialization covers the fundamentals of surveys as used in market research, evaluation research, social science and political research, official government statistics, and many other topic domains. In six courses, you will learn the basics of questionnaire design, data collection methods, sampling design, dealing with missing values, making estimates, combining data from different sources, and the analysis of survey data. In the final Capstone Project, you’ll apply the skills learned throughout the specialization by analyzing and comparing multiple data sources.
