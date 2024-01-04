Coursera Instructor Network
Advanced Data Analysis and Collaboration in Qlik Sense
Advanced Data Analysis and Collaboration in Qlik Sense

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Henry Habib

Advanced level

Recommended experience

2 hours to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explore advanced data analysis techniques in Qlik Sense, such as set analysis, calculated fields, and advanced expressions.

  • Utilize advanced dashboard features: conditional formatting, time lag, rolling sums, dynamic filters, and drilldowns, with practical applications.

  • Demonstrate collaboration features, such as creating and sharing bookmarks, stories, and reports

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

January 2024

Assessments

1 assignment

There is 1 module in this course

This is an advanced-level course designed for learners who want to use Qlik Sense to perform sophisticated data analytics, build dashboards, and communicate full reports and stories from their data. These advanced concepts include more than just visualization features such as dynamic filtering and conditional formatting, and data functionality such as advanced expressions, drill-downs, leads, lags, and more. This is important as these skills are required when creating sophisticated business analyses and dashboards.

What's included

11 videos4 readings1 assignment

Instructor

Henry Habib
3 Courses696 learners

Offered by

Placeholder

