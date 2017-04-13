This course will cover the steps used in weighting sample surveys, including methods for adjusting for nonresponse and using data external to the survey for calibration. Among the techniques discussed are adjustments using estimated response propensities, poststratification, raking, and general regression estimation. Alternative techniques for imputing values for missing items will be discussed. For both weighting and imputation, the capabilities of different statistical software packages will be covered, including R®, Stata®, and SAS®.
University of Maryland, College Park
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
General Steps in Weighting
Weights are used to expand a sample to a population. To accomplish this, the weights may correct for coverage errors in the sampling frame, adjust for nonresponse, and reduce variances of estimators by incorporating covariates. The series of steps needed to do this are covered in Module 1.
Specific Steps
Specific steps in weighting include computing base weights, adjusting if there are cases whose eligibility we are unsure of, adjusting for nonresponse, and using covariates to calibrate the sample to external population controls. We flesh out the general steps with specific details here.
Implementing the Steps
Software is critical to implementing the steps, but the R system is an excellent source of free routines. This module covers several R packages, including sampling, survey, and PracTools that will select samples and compute weights.
Imputing for Missing Items
In most surveys there will be items for which respondents do not provide information, even though the respondent completed enough of the data collection instrument to be considered "complete". If only the cases with all items present are retained when fitting a model, quite a few cases may be excluded from the analysis. Imputing for the missing items avoids dropping the missing cases. We cover methods of doing the imputing and of reflecting the effects of imputations on standard errors in this module.
Summary of Course 5
We briefly summarize the methods of weighting and imputation that were covered in Course 5.
This course quite help to get as much reliable data as possible for any survey.
Aside from a little hiccup with one of the quiz questions during week 1, this course was worth my time.
This is a higher level course. Good for beginners.
interesting material, well taught, lots of short quizzes to enforce understanding.
About the Survey Data Collection and Analytics Specialization
This specialization covers the fundamentals of surveys as used in market research, evaluation research, social science and political research, official government statistics, and many other topic domains. In six courses, you will learn the basics of questionnaire design, data collection methods, sampling design, dealing with missing values, making estimates, combining data from different sources, and the analysis of survey data. In the final Capstone Project, you’ll apply the skills learned throughout the specialization by analyzing and comparing multiple data sources.
