Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Module 1: Introduction, Classic Modes of Survey Data Collection

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 134 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Module 2: Self-administration, Online Data Collection

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 131 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Module 3: Interviewers and Interviewing

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 173 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Module 4: Emerging modes, new data sources

7 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 194 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes

