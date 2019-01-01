Frederick Conrad is a survey methodologist and psychologist on the faculty at the University of Michigan, where he directs the Michigan Program in Survey Methodology in the Institute for Social Research, and at the University of Maryland in the Joint Program in Survey Methodology. His research interests generally concern the impact of psychological processes on the quality of data from surveys. For example he has recently investigated how web surveys can be designed to reduce respondent short cuts and explored the impact of text message surveys on disclosure of sensitive information. Conrad has taught classroom versions of this course for many years.