This course will cover the basic elements of designing and evaluating questionnaires. We will review the process of responding to questions, challenges and options for asking questions about behavioral frequencies, practical techniques for evaluating questions, mode specific questionnaire characteristics, and review methods of standardized and conversational interviewing.
This course is part of the Survey Data Collection and Analytics Specialization
University of Michigan
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction and Unit 1: Overview of Standardized Interviewing
Introduction; Different types of questions, Measurement error in questions: Bias and variance; Standardized and conversational interviewing; From specifying a concept to asking questions
Unit 2: Response Process
Comprehension; Retrieval; Judgment; Response
Unit 3: Asking Factual Questions
Facts and quasi facts; Memory and recall; Asking sensitive questions; Mode, privacy and confidentiality
Unit 4: Measuring Attitudes
Context effects in attitude questions; Use of different scales; Offering don’t know options; Response order effects
A recommended course for researchers, aspiring PhD candidates and anyone who is interested in curvey based research
A very nice Course in the Social Surveys, very talented Professors in the Survey Field!
Very practical and with many references course. Lectures can be less boring
Easy to understand, and lots of practical considerations and instructions for designing your surveys.
About the Survey Data Collection and Analytics Specialization
This specialization covers the fundamentals of surveys as used in market research, evaluation research, social science and political research, official government statistics, and many other topic domains. In six courses, you will learn the basics of questionnaire design, data collection methods, sampling design, dealing with missing values, making estimates, combining data from different sources, and the analysis of survey data. In the final Capstone Project, you’ll apply the skills learned throughout the specialization by analyzing and comparing multiple data sources.
