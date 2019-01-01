Profile

Frauke Kreuter, Ph.D.

Professor, Joint Program in Survey Methodology

    Bio

    Frauke Kreuter is the Director of the Joint Program in Survey Methodology (JPSM) at the University of Maryland, and Adjunct Research Professor at the Institute for Social Research (ISR) at the University of Michigan. Currently she also holds a joint appointment with University of Mannheim, Germany and the German Institute for Employment Research (IAB), where she heads the statistical methods group. Prior to this she held positions at the Statistics Department at the Ludwig Maximilians University in Munich and the UCLA Statistics Department. She is co-author of Data Analysis Using Stata and Practical Tools for Designing and Weighting Survey Samples. Dr. Kreuter is a prominent researcher in the use of paradata in surveys, about which she published the edited volume Improving Surveys with Paradata: Analytic Uses of Process Information. Her research is very interdisciplinary and her work has been published in major substantive and statistical journals, including Quantitative Criminology, Public Opinion Quarterly and the Journal of the Royal Statistical Society. Frauke Kreuter has taught Questionnaire Design at JPSM since 2004, frequently taught inthe Summer Institute in Survey Research Techniques, University of Michigan and has given multiple workshops, tutorials, and short courses in topics related to survey methodology.

    Courses

    Framework for Data Collection and Analysis

    Questionnaire Design for Social Surveys

    Diseño de cuestionarios para encuestas sociales

    Survey Data Collection and Analytics Project (Capstone)

