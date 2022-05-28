This course provides an introduction to household surveys for program evaluation in low-and middle-income countries. The course will equip you with skills to:
Experience in public health, global health, evaluation, survey design/implementation, biostatistics
- Survey Design
- Evaluation
- sampling
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Coverage Concepts
This module will cover an overview of intervention coverage, using existing coverage data, and special topics in coverage.
Survey Design and Planning
This module will cover survey design and survey planning.
Sampling Design and Household Mapping
This module will cover sampling design and mapping.
Survey Tool Development
This module will cover survey tool development.
