Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Experience in public health, global health, evaluation, survey design/implementation, biostatistics

Approx. 310 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Survey Design
  • Evaluation
  • sampling
Instructors

Offered by

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

28 hours to complete

Introduction to Coverage Concepts

28 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 128 min), 12 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

28 hours to complete

Survey Design and Planning

28 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 255 min)
Week
3

Week 3

27 hours to complete

Sampling Design and Household Mapping

27 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 180 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

171 hours to complete

Survey Tool Development

171 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 128 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

