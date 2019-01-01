Dr. Ashley Sheffel is a public health practitioner and researcher with expertise in global health monitoring and evaluation. Her interests center around methods for monitoring health systems and capacity building for implementing evaluation methods at the country level and her recent research concentrates on quality of care for maternal health. As part of her work and research, she has been involved in developing health facility assessment tools and conducting surveys designed to generate information needed for health program planning in developing countries. Her research aims to improve maternal and child health in low-resource settings with a focus on (1) efforts to improve the measurement of quality of care for maternal, newborn, and child health (MNCH) interventions, and (2) large-scale effectiveness evaluations of MNCH programs.