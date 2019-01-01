Melinda Munos is an assistant professor in the department of International Health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and an investigator in the Institute for International Programs (IIP). Her research and teaching focus on large-scale effectiveness evaluations of health programs in low and middle income countries, and on efforts to improve measurement in maternal, newborn, and child health and nutrition. She received her PhD and MHS in International Health from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and her BS in Biological Sciences from Stanford University.