This course provides an introduction to evaluating public health programs at scale. This course focuses on evaluating public health programs and policies in low- and middle-income countries, however, core skills of designing and carrying out an evaluation are applicable to any public health programs and policies. The course will equip you with skills to:
Evaluating Public Health Programs at ScaleJohns Hopkins University
About this Course
This course is designed for public health professionals wishing to expand their knowledge on evaluating public health programs at scale.
This course is designed for public health professionals wishing to expand their knowledge on evaluating public health programs at scale.
Offered by
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1: Getting Started in the Course
Program evaluations are important in global health for many reasons. Some of the most important reasons are to: 1) service as a "reality check" on subjective expectations; 2) to guide continued improvement of the program; and 3) to justify continued funding. In this course, you will learn how to design and carry out high-quality program evaluations that answer the priority questions of program managers. Although much of the content is relevant to all program evaluations, we will focus on the evaluation of programs being delivered at scale by governments and their partners in low and middle income countries. This module will introduce you to program evaluation and our focus on effectiveness evaluations of large-scale reproductive, maternal, newborn, and child health and nutrition (RMNCH&N) programs.
Module 2: Designing the Evaluation - Part 1
This module will walk you through the steps to designing an evaluation including identifying relevant stakeholders, developing an impact model, and selecting appropriate data sources and indicators.
Module 3: Designing the evaluation - Part 2
This module will help you choose appropriate evaluation designs after defining priority evaluation questions.
Module 4: Methods and tools to answer priority evaluation questions
This module will guide you through how to critically appraise a program's targets for coverage and impact using the Lives Saved Tool, assess program implementation strength and quality of care, measure coverage, and estimate program impact.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.