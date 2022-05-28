About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

This course is designed for public health professionals wishing to expand their knowledge on evaluating public health programs at scale.

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English
Beginner Level

This course is designed for public health professionals wishing to expand their knowledge on evaluating public health programs at scale.

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Module 1: Getting Started in the Course

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 24 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2: Designing the Evaluation - Part 1

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 75 min), 5 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Module 3: Designing the evaluation - Part 2

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 60 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Module 4: Methods and tools to answer priority evaluation questions

4 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 172 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes

