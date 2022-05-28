About this Course

Intermediate Level

Experience in public health, global health, evaluation, maternal and child health, and/or nutrition

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Evaluation
  • Measurement
Intermediate Level

Experience in public health, global health, evaluation, maternal and child health, and/or nutrition

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

10 minutes to complete

Introduction to Measuring and Modeling Impact

10 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 10 min)
1 hour to complete

Measuring Mortality and Maternal Mortality

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 32 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Measuring and Modelling Mortality in Children

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 52 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Nutrition

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 26 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Other Impact Measures

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 37 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Modeling Impact

3 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 105 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Topics In LiST

3 hours to complete
24 videos (Total 141 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

