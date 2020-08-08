About this Course

15,937 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level

Some experience managing, developing, or making decisions about contact tracing programs strongly recommended.

Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify and calculate metrics and indicators that can be used to measure the impact of contact tracing programs

  • Use an interactive decision support tool to quantify the potential impact of testing and contact tracing strategies on reducing transmission.

  • Strategize about how to improve the impact of contact tracing programs

  • Understand underlying assumptions used by the tool to estimate the impact of contact tracing programs

Skills you will gain

  • Program improvement
  • Public Health
  • Contact Tracing
  • Program Management
  • Epidemiology
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level

Some experience managing, developing, or making decisions about contact tracing programs strongly recommended.

Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up94%(4,696 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Measuring indicators of impact in contact tracing

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 67 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Interactive tool to estimate impact in contact tracing

1 hour to complete
10 videos (Total 48 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Strategies to increase impact of contact tracing and review of underlying assumptions

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 26 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MEASURING AND MAXIMIZING IMPACT OF COVID-19 CONTACT TRACING

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder