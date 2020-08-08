This course aims to provide managers and developers of contact tracing programs guidance on the most important indicators of performance of a contact tracing program, and a tool that can be used to project the likely impact of improvements in specific indicators. Students who complete the course will be proficient in using the Contact Tracing Evaluation and Strategic Support Application (ConTESSA) to estimate the impact of their contact tracing program on transmission and strategizing about how to increase their program’s impact. A secondary audience for the course will be decision makers interested in knowing more about the characteristics of effective contact tracing programs, and strategies to improve.
Measuring and Maximizing Impact of COVID-19 Contact TracingJohns Hopkins University
About this Course
Some experience managing, developing, or making decisions about contact tracing programs strongly recommended.
What you will learn
Identify and calculate metrics and indicators that can be used to measure the impact of contact tracing programs
Use an interactive decision support tool to quantify the potential impact of testing and contact tracing strategies on reducing transmission.
Strategize about how to improve the impact of contact tracing programs
Understand underlying assumptions used by the tool to estimate the impact of contact tracing programs
Skills you will gain
- Program improvement
- Public Health
- Contact Tracing
- Program Management
- Epidemiology
Some experience managing, developing, or making decisions about contact tracing programs strongly recommended.
Instructors
Offered by
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Measuring indicators of impact in contact tracing
Interactive tool to estimate impact in contact tracing
Strategies to increase impact of contact tracing and review of underlying assumptions
Reviews
- 5 stars72.07%
- 4 stars16.94%
- 3 stars4.84%
- 2 stars2.01%
- 1 star4.11%
TOP REVIEWS FROM MEASURING AND MAXIMIZING IMPACT OF COVID-19 CONTACT TRACING
Very good course, with an advanced level of difficulty as said. Very interesting application for program performance. Need more practices to get its full potential.
I found the course very interesting all the presentations were easy to follow. It would be useful a couple of extra cases to work with using the ConTESSA app.
Well laid out, clear, but a lot harder than then first course. I struggled with the ConTESSA assessments. Maybe if an additional section with simpler walk through guidance should be considered.
I found the information to be challenging but the instructors were great. It did take a few review times to master the material but I think it made for a stronger working knowledge in the end.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
What does this course cover?
How can I enroll for free?
Do I need a laptop or desktop to complete the course?
Can I do contact tracing on my own once I pass this course?
Is this course a good place to get medical advice?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.