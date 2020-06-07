About this Course

506,690 recent views

Learner Career Outcomes

14%

started a new career after completing these courses

20%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe the natural history of SARS-CoV-2 , including the infectious period, the presentation of COVID-19, and evidence for how it is transmitted.

  • Define an infectious contact and timeline for public health intervention through contact tracing.

  • Demonstrate the utility of case investigation and contact tracing, identify common barriers, and possible strategies to overcome them.

  • Present some ethical considerations around contact tracing, isolation and quarantine.

Skills you will gain

  • Ethics
  • Active Listening
  • Public Health
  • Contact Tracing
  • Epidemiology

Learner Career Outcomes

14%

started a new career after completing these courses

20%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(406,520 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Basics of COVID-19

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 51 min), 3 readings, 7 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Basics of Contact Tracing for COVID-19

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 35 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Steps to Investigate Cases and Trace Their Contacts

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 45 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Ethics of Contact Tracing and Technological Tools

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 42 min)
1 hour to complete

Skills for Effective Communication

1 hour to complete
11 videos (Total 78 min)
1 hour to complete

Final Assessment (Graded)

1 hour to complete
2 readings

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM COVID-19 CONTACT TRACING

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder