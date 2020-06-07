The COVID-19 crisis has created an unprecedented need for contact tracing across the country, requiring thousands of people to learn key skills quickly. The job qualifications for contact tracing positions differ throughout the country and the world, with some new positions open to individuals with a high school diploma or equivalent.
COVID-19 Contact TracingJohns Hopkins University
About this Course
Learner Career Outcomes
14%
20%
What you will learn
Describe the natural history of SARS-CoV-2 , including the infectious period, the presentation of COVID-19, and evidence for how it is transmitted.
Define an infectious contact and timeline for public health intervention through contact tracing.
Demonstrate the utility of case investigation and contact tracing, identify common barriers, and possible strategies to overcome them.
Present some ethical considerations around contact tracing, isolation and quarantine.
Skills you will gain
- Ethics
- Active Listening
- Public Health
- Contact Tracing
- Epidemiology
Learner Career Outcomes
14%
20%
Offered by
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Basics of COVID-19
In this first module, we'll dig into the science of COVID-19, including what we know about its origins, clinical signs and symptoms, risk factors, diagnosis, transmission, and infectious period.
Basics of Contact Tracing for COVID-19
Now that you've learned about the basics of COVID-19, we'll turn our attention to some of the tools being used to stop the spread: contact tracing, isolation, and quarantine. We'll also show you how what you've already learned about infection and transmission informs the use of these critical public health tools.
Steps to Investigate Cases and Trace Their Contacts
In this module, we'll walk through the steps of the contact tracing process and provide examples. You'll also get to watch demonstrations of basic interactions with a case and and a contact.
Ethics of Contact Tracing and Technological Tools
In this module, you'll learn about the important ethical dimensions of contract tracing, including how we balance the protection of the public's health with limits on personal privacy and autonomy. We'll walk through some specific examples to prepare you for some of the issues contact tracers encounter during the course of their work.
Skills for Effective Communication
Effective communication is the cornerstone of a successful contact tracing interaction. That includes building rapport with cases and contacts, active listening, and asking the right kinds of questions. In this module, you'll watch and read several example interactions that demonstrate both how and how not to conduct yourself as a contact tracer.
Final Assessment (Graded)
Reviews
- 5 stars88.78%
- 4 stars9.55%
- 3 stars1.13%
- 2 stars0.19%
- 1 star0.32%
TOP REVIEWS FROM COVID-19 CONTACT TRACING
Wonderful course was so very impressed learned a lot I would be delighted to be employed as a tracker and if not the information provided the material discussed was a benefit to my knowledge thank you
This was a great course regarding contact tracing. Very efficient and very easy to follow along. The course was filled with great information and I’m excited to use the skills I learned in the future.
Awesome! I learn more than a Basic covid19, it gives me value-added, with a detailed process and how to solve the problem with your case contact. To a newcomer, why don't you try it! very recommended.
This course was very interesting, well-presented and easy to follow. I think Ms. Gurley deserves great applause for producing such a very valuable tool in helping folks prepare to be a Contact Tracer!
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
What does this course cover?
How can I enroll for free?
Is this course all the training that a contact tracer will need?
How do I apply to become a Contact Tracer?
How quickly do I need to complete the course to be hired as a contact tracer?
Can I do contact tracing on my own once I pass this course?
Is this course a good place to get medical advice?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.