JR
Jun 11, 2020
Excellent Course ! Very thorough and presented in an interesting delivery of educational information. Thank you to Dr. Emily S. Gurley for this outstanding contribution to keeping our society healthy!
RA
May 29, 2021
This class was awesome! I learned so... much and the Professor is excellent , clear and decisive very insightful.I appreciate taking this class her helping me have a greater understanding of Covid-19.
By Liza L•
May 12, 2020
I don't have access to the final Assessment any longer but I do have have an issue with one of the questions you may want to review. The question is about how the virus is transmitted with select all the answers that apply. I believe it is the 2nd or 3rd option about transmission via droplets on the bottom of a shoe. I was not sure about selecting it or not but we did learn that transmission can occur when someone touches a surface then touches their mouth, nose or eyes which is possible if one touches the bottom of their shoe. Also, in the news media it has been suggested people should take their shoes off when they enter their homes as one way of bringing the virus into their homes. Also, I recall there is an extra word in the sentence which can be misleading. In the end I decided it was a possible source of transmission, although low risk, even though the question didn't indicate that the person touched their mouth, nose or eyes so selected the answer but turned out it was not correct. Not a big issue for me but thought you might want to reconsider that answer as an option for future test takers. Hope this is helpful!
By Dave C•
May 13, 2020
An excellent course, which should be taken by *every* person in the United States, regardless of your interest in contact tracing; this is the information the general public needs to know and understand the reasons for isolation and quarantine of those testing positive for COVID-19, those who have extended contact, and the rationale for postponing large public gatherings.
By Alexander H•
May 11, 2020
Very effective introduction to contact tracing and the need for it in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Richard H R C•
May 20, 2020
Excellent entry level informational course for not only those seeking clinical knowledge of SARS-2 CoVid, but also the gain a fundamental understanding of the process and mechanics of contact tracing.
By Sara F•
May 21, 2020
I learned so much about COVID 19 and what everyone's concerns are in keeping safe. This course will give me the ability to help many people understand how they protect those they come in contact with.
By Elizabeth M•
May 22, 2020
Easy to follow and understand. The instructor was very clear and knowledgeable of the subject matter. The vignettes were excellent demonstrations of best practices. I am so happy to be a part of this.
By jeffrey e•
May 12, 2020
the narrator was very articulate and covered a great deal of information and variables. Helped me to greatly understand importance of contacting and tracing in order to minimize the impact on others
By Rayshawn W•
May 18, 2020
Quick and easy to understand, but the section of the course that showed the young minority man conducting a case interview incorrectly every time and the young white female conducting the case interview correctly every time definitely seemed to imply some bias. It's best to either switch up actors or at least switch up results so that each actor is not predominantly right or wrong. It distracted from the course and after 2-3 examples started to make me not want to listen or pay attention.
By Abigail C•
May 11, 2020
Very informative and easy to understand! The platform made learning simple and was very user friendly
By M. S•
May 22, 2020
Thank you for this very informative course. I learnt a lot regarding contact tracing, and I am sure I will be able to use this information to help volunteering for COVID-19 Contact Tracing in my city.
By Judy D•
May 12, 2020
This course provided very clear, important information that, while I may not choose to become a contact tracer, I will be able to use to help me and my family during this pandemic.
By Drew M•
May 11, 2020
A good introduction to the phone skills needed. Some more emphasis on why verifying the case/contact's dob and address is so important and how to handle if the person says they can't talk right now could be good. Knowledge of basic psychology of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance, and how it relates to a + diagnosis/isolation may be helpful too.
By Debra F•
May 15, 2020
I enjoyed the course for the most part. HOWEVER I admit I was highly distracted by the "narrator" (instructor?). She sounded like a 90's "Valley Girl"....I kept waiting for her to add comments such as "Oh My God, Like Totally!".... She did NOT sound professional. (just my 2 cents)
By Mary T H•
May 13, 2020
This course was excellent. Very informative and data was clearly explained to student.
By JEREMY P•
May 11, 2020
Very accommodating course, as someone who has worked in public health, this course pretty much sums up all the need-to-know information about COVID-19 and covers a lot of useful tips and tricks for doing contact tracing.
By Sandra S•
May 13, 2020
I found the course very informative and interesting. It was an easy to follow and well presented instructional course to learning how to utilize the tools to becoming a successful contact tracer.
By John M•
May 12, 2020
Excellent, as well as timely. Information presented could not be complete, of course, given how many unknowns there are about the virus and our governments' responses and the myriad variables with likely cases and their contacts. But the information was clearly presented and user friendly. Since it comes from Johns Hopkins, there's a sense of authority and expertise behind it – helpful in these times of spurious theories coming from all quarters.
Now. Sign me up, and let's kick this virus to the curb!
By Sandra Z T•
May 13, 2020
Clear, informative and easy to process and retain the information. Details and practice quiz after highlighted important course work. I would highly recommend a Coursera course.
By Nneka O A U•
May 16, 2020
Excellent course. The instructor Dr. Gurley spoke so clearly and the concepts were explained in such an easy way to understand. The slides were very good and easy to follow as well.
Thank you!
By Robert L B•
May 13, 2020
The course is excellent BUT the task at hand really needs to be done by a social worker, physician's assistant, or someone with a medical background. This is no time for amateurs like me to walk the fine line between collecting data and giving advice that may or may not be applicable in the situation at hand. There needs to be a standardized script all Tracers use to be consistent and objective without attempting to be intrusive. Also, with the political divide in this country, Tracers are subject to abuse, violating constitutional rights and putting themselves positions of being sued. This job is for professionals and not rank-and-file.
By Donald D•
May 11, 2020
very well done.
By Michele G•
May 12, 2020
This Contract Tracing Course offered Free by the John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Pub Health clarified many pertinent questions regarding the important facts that must be considered while we in the World are facing a Pandemic. It was free of political bias, opinion, and assured the just and nonjudgmental care to all beings.
By Ryan L•
May 11, 2020
Easy and quick
By Charlene V•
May 14, 2020
I really enjoyed this course. I hope to have more courses that could be used for CEU's for nurses. Especially during this pandemic all the knowledge is beneficial. Please keep the courses coming.
By Robyn T•
May 11, 2020
Very informative and educational. Videos of phone conversations were helpful