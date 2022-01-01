Free
Ethics is the system of principles that determine whether the behavior of a person or organization is right or wrong from the perspective of morality and society. An understanding of ethics is important in our personal lives as well as in business and public life, where ethical leadership can inspire and motivate your team - and unethical actions can permanently tarnish the way you or your company is perceived, or even have legal repercussions.
While fundamental principles of ethics have been a subject of moral philosophy since the days of Aristotle, the modern era has led to countless questions about the ethical use of new technologies. For instance, the convergence of the internet, social media, and data science has made privacy and the proper use of individuals’ data an important subject for business ethics. Similarly, many technologists have expressed concern that unethical forms of artificial intelligence (AI) could have harmful consequences for society.
Strong principles of business ethics and an understanding of the power of ethical leadership can be an asset for any career in management. Many people want to work for companies that are helping to make positive change in the world - and very few want to work for or with an actively unethical organization. Being able to give voice to values and establishing yourself as an ethical leader can help attract and retain top talent as well as align and motivate your team to success.
As our society becomes more and more dependent on the internet and artificial intelligence (AI), the ethics of the development, deployment, and use of these emerging technologies is becoming a critical subject of discussion in universities and tech companies around the world. Data scientists and AI engineers are thus increasingly expected to have a background in the potential ethical issues surrounding their work. According to Glassdoor, AI Engineers earn an average annual salary of $114,121.
Yes. Whether you want to learn about ethics from a personal or philosophical interest or to inform your career, Coursera offers a range of courses to fit your needs. You can learn remotely from top-ranked institutions from around the world, including Yale University, University of Michigan, the University of Virginia, the University of Lausanne, and the University of Amsterdam, all for a significantly lower tuition than on-campus students. You can even get a professional certificate in the ethics of technology through Coursera and CertNexus, giving you a valuable credential for careers in tech.
Good reading skills are typically the main skill you need to have before starting to study ethics. This is because the concepts can be complex and cases studies can contain a number of details to consider. Compassion for others can be useful because it might help you to consider how others would feel in a given situation. Critical thinking skills can also typically help you when learning about ethics. A background in philosophy can support the ethics topics you may choose to study. Business courses may also provide some background that you can quickly apply to topics you study in the field of ethics.
People who care more about doing what’s right than they care about making popular decisions are typically best suited for roles in ethics. These are often people who show respect for others even if they don’t agree with them, and people who treat others fairly without showing any type of bias. People who are honest and who lead by example are also often well suited to ethics roles. These may be people who enjoy exploring historical events or who study business areas like international trade, in which companies can make unethical blunders based on lack of knowledge about local customs or environmental issues.
Some common career paths for someone in ethics include the health field and the legal field. These fields typically require people who have a high level of ethics due to the complexity of cases and the amount of privacy regulations involved. Education and research are two fields that can provide career paths for someone who studies ethics. Compliance specialists and ethics managers are two more paths that typically fall under the ethics topic. Ethics analysts and social services case workers also generally require a solid understanding of ethics.
Public service agencies and charitable organizations typically hire people who understand and practice ethics. Additionally, companies that engage in international trade and that need business management professionals can sometimes specifically seek out corporate social responsibility professionals to support ethical business practices. Tech companies like AI developers can hire ethics professionals. Additionally, marketing firms and accounting firms can seek out employees who have ethics training.