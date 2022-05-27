This nontechnical course provides an overview of artificial intelligence advancements and the ethical challenges we now face as we navigate the development, implementation, and ubiquitous global use of AI.
AI, Empathy & EthicsUniversity of California, Santa Cruz
About this Course
5,090 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English
Subtitles: English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English
Subtitles: English
Offered by
University of California, Santa Cruz
UC Santa Cruz is an outstanding public research university with a deep commitment to undergraduate education. It’s a place that connects people and programs in unexpected ways while providing unparalleled opportunities for students to learn through hands-on experience.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Definitions and Discriminators
1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 20 min)
22 minutes to complete
Learning
22 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 22 min)
1 hour to complete
Perception and Empathy
1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 15 min), 1 reading
3 hours to complete
AI and the Future
3 hours to complete
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.