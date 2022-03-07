About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Artificial Intelligence: an Overview Specialization
Beginner Level

No prerequisite knowledge is required.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe the reasons for an ethical analysis applied to AI.

  • Identify the ethical and social impacts and implications of AI.

  • Use critical skills in clarifying and ethically analyzing AI in different domains of life.

  • Critically analyze the current policies for AI and use ethical and socially responsible principles in your professional life.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Ethics, AI and Responsibility

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Case-studies, examples and ethical frameworks

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 55 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Issues and challenges

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 41 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Governance and policies

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 9 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

