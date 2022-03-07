This course deals with the problems created, aggravated or transformed by AI. It is intended to give students a chance to reflect on the ethical, social, and cultural impact of AI by focusing on the issues faced by and brought about by professionals in AI but also by citizens, institutions and societies. The course addresses these topics by means of case studies and examples analyzed in the light of the main ethical frameworks.
This course is part of the Artificial Intelligence: an Overview Specialization
No prerequisite knowledge is required.
Describe the reasons for an ethical analysis applied to AI.
Identify the ethical and social impacts and implications of AI.
Use critical skills in clarifying and ethically analyzing AI in different domains of life.
Critically analyze the current policies for AI and use ethical and socially responsible principles in your professional life.
Politecnico di Milano
Politecnico di Milano is a scientific-technological University, which trains engineers, architects and industrial designers.
Ethics, AI and Responsibility
Case-studies, examples and ethical frameworks
Issues and challenges
Governance and policies
This Specialization is intended for beginners seeking to enter the artificial intelligence world. Through five courses, you will cover artificial intelligence technical groundings (including machine learning and technologies), ethical and legal issues, which will give you a clear picture of what artificial intelligence is and what opportunities artificial intelligence will provide in the next future.
