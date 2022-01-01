- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Ethical issues of artificial intelligence
- Machine Learning
- Legal issues of artificial intelligence
Artificial Intelligence: an Overview Specialization
Enter the artificial intelligence world
What you will learn
Explain the seminal ideas leading to the birth of AI, the major difficulties and how the international community overtook them.
Describe what AI is today in terms of goals, scientific community, companies’ interests
Describe the taxonomy of the know-how on AI in terms of techniques, software and hardware methodologies.
Explain the need for national strategies on AI and identify the major Italian and European players on AI
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
No specific hands-on project is required but through this specialization, composed by 5 introductory courses. Learners will have all the necessary concept and tools to start building their own projects, combining the tools and concepts seen in the courses.
No recommended background/knowledge is required.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Artificial Intelligence: An Overview
The course will provide a non-technical overview of the artificial intelligence field. Initially, a discussion on the birth of AI is provided, remarking the seminal ideas and preliminary goals. Furthermore, the crucial weaknesses are presented and how these weaknesses have been circumvented. Then, the current state of AI is presented, in terms of goals, importance at national level, and strategies. Moreover, the taxonomy of the AI topics is presented.
Ethics of Artificial Intelligence
This course deals with the problems created, aggravated or transformed by AI. It is intended to give students a chance to reflect on the ethical, social, and cultural impact of AI by focusing on the issues faced by and brought about by professionals in AI but also by citizens, institutions and societies. The course addresses these topics by means of case studies and examples analyzed in the light of the main ethical frameworks.
Artificial Intelligence and legal issues
The purpose of the course is to help students understand the legal implications related to the design and use of artificial intelligence systems, providing an overview of the risks and legal protections that can be envisaged and giving an overview of the legislation and legal principles currently applicable on the subject. In particular, the profiles of civil and criminal liability, protection in terms of intellectual property and the impacts of AI on the fundamental rights of the individual - including privacy and the right to non-discrimination – will be examined.
Technologies and platforms for Artificial Intelligence
This course will address the hardware technologies for machine and deep learning (from the units of an Internet-of-Things system to a large-scale data centers) and will explore the families of machine and deep learning platforms (libraries and frameworks) for the design and development of smart applications and systems.
Politecnico di Milano
Politecnico di Milano is a scientific-technological University, which trains engineers, architects and industrial designers.
