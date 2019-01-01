Annamaria Italiano is a lawyer and expert in IT and TLC law. She is a Senior Advisor for the Osservatori Digital Innovation of Politecnico di Milano and Partner of Partners4Innovation, an Advisory and Coaching Company, where she carries out consultancy activities to medium and large italian and international companies in relation to legal and contractual profiles related to the use and management of information systems and digitization. She carries out training and dissemination activities in the field of new technology law and is author or co-author of several publications and articles on ICT Law in specialized journals.