The purpose of the course is to help students understand the legal implications related to the design and use of artificial intelligence systems, providing an overview of the risks and legal protections that can be envisaged and giving an overview of the legislation and legal principles currently applicable on the subject. In particular, the profiles of civil and criminal liability, protection in terms of intellectual property and the impacts of AI on the fundamental rights of the individual - including privacy and the right to non-discrimination – will be examined.
This course is part of the Artificial Intelligence: an Overview Specialization
No prerequisite knowledge is required.
Recognize that the use of AI requires to be analysed, evaluated and addressed also from a legal point of view.
Indicate the main legal concepts of liability for choices made by or through intelligent systems and compensation for any consequential damage.
Verify whether and which criminal law principles apply when an offence is committed by an AI system.
Recognize the difference between copyright and patent and recognize the risks to fundamental rights and freedoms deriving from AI.
Politecnico di Milano
Politecnico di Milano is a scientific-technological University, which trains engineers, architects and industrial designers.
Artificial Intelligence, Law and legal issues
Artificial Intelligence and Liability
Artificial Intelligence and Intellectual Property
Artificial Intelligence and risks to fundamental rights
This Specialization is intended for beginners seeking to enter the artificial intelligence world. Through five courses, you will cover artificial intelligence technical groundings (including machine learning and technologies), ethical and legal issues, which will give you a clear picture of what artificial intelligence is and what opportunities artificial intelligence will provide in the next future.
