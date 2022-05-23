About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Artificial Intelligence: an Overview Specialization
Beginner Level

No prerequisite knowledge is required.

Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Recognize that the use of AI requires to be analysed, evaluated and addressed also from a legal point of view.

  • Indicate the main legal concepts of liability for choices made by or through intelligent systems and compensation for any consequential damage.

  • Verify whether and which criminal law principles apply when an offence is committed by an AI system.

  • Recognize the difference between copyright and patent and recognize the risks to fundamental rights and freedoms deriving from AI.

Instructor

Offered by

Politecnico di Milano

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Artificial Intelligence, Law and legal issues

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 9 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Artificial Intelligence and Liability

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 36 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Artificial Intelligence and Intellectual Property

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 24 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Artificial Intelligence and risks to fundamental rights

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 25 min)

