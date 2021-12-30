Learner Reviews & Feedback for Artificial Intelligence and legal issues by Politecnico di Milano
About the Course
The purpose of the course is to help students understand the legal implications related to the design and use of artificial intelligence systems, providing an overview of the risks and legal protections that can be envisaged and giving an overview of the legislation and legal principles currently applicable on the subject. In particular, the profiles of civil and criminal liability, protection in terms of intellectual property and the impacts of AI on the fundamental rights of the individual - including privacy and the right to non-discrimination – will be examined....