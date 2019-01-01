Nicola Gatti is an Associate Professor of Computer Science and Engineering of the Department of Electronics, Information, and Bioengineering at Politecnico di Milano. His research activities are grounded in the Artificial Intelligence area, and his main achievements come from algorithmic game theory, allocation problems and incentives, algorithmic social choice theory, multiagent learning, and online learning. His research activities received some awards, including the 2011 AIxIA Marco Somalvico Award as the best Italian young researcher in AI, the best paper award in NeurIPS 2020, and he was elected EurAI Fellow in 2021. He is the director of the AI Research and Innovation Center of Politecnico di Milano, co-director of the Italian Observatory in Artificial Intelligence, and a board member of the Italian Laboratory of Artificial Intelligence and Intelligent Systems. He is also a board member of the International Foundation for Autonomous Agents and Multiagent Systems (IFAAMAS) and of the Italian Association for Artificial Intelligence (AIxIA).