The course will provide a non-technical overview of the artificial intelligence field. Initially, a discussion on the birth of AI is provided, remarking the seminal ideas and preliminary goals. Furthermore, the crucial weaknesses are presented and how these weaknesses have been circumvented. Then, the current state of AI is presented, in terms of goals, importance at national level, and strategies. Moreover, the taxonomy of the AI topics is presented.
This course is part of the Artificial Intelligence: an Overview Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
No prerequisite knowledge is required
What you will learn
Explain the seminal ideas leading to the birth of AI, the major difficulties and how the international community overtook them.
Describe what AI is today in terms of goals, scientific community, companies’ interests
Describe the taxonomy of the know-how on AI in terms of techniques, software and hardware methodologies.
Explain the need for national strategies on AI and identify the major Italian and European players on AI
No prerequisite knowledge is required
Offered by
Politecnico di Milano
Politecnico di Milano is a scientific-technological University, which trains engineers, architects and industrial designers.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
History of AI
AI Today
AI Research Areas
AI and National Strategies
Reviews
- 5 stars88.88%
- 4 stars5.55%
- 3 stars2.77%
- 2 stars2.77%
TOP REVIEWS FROM ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE: AN OVERVIEW
Very rich course on learning more about Artificial Intelligence. Topics are well balanced and assessments are appropriate.
This course gives a very clear basic overview of AI.
About the Artificial Intelligence: an Overview Specialization
This Specialization is intended for beginners seeking to enter the artificial intelligence world. Through five courses, you will cover artificial intelligence technical groundings (including machine learning and technologies), ethical and legal issues, which will give you a clear picture of what artificial intelligence is and what opportunities artificial intelligence will provide in the next future.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.