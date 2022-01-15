About this Course

12,753 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Artificial Intelligence: an Overview Specialization
Beginner Level

No prerequisite knowledge is required

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain the seminal ideas leading to the birth of AI, the major difficulties and how the international community overtook them.

  • Describe what AI is today in terms of goals, scientific community, companies’ interests

  • Describe the taxonomy of the know-how on AI in terms of techniques, software and hardware methodologies.

  • Explain the need for national strategies on AI and identify the major Italian and European players on AI

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Artificial Intelligence: an Overview Specialization
Beginner Level

No prerequisite knowledge is required

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Politecnico di Milano

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

History of AI

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 35 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

AI Today

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 18 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

AI Research Areas

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 24 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

AI and National Strategies

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 20 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE: AN OVERVIEW

View all reviews

About the Artificial Intelligence: an Overview Specialization

Artificial Intelligence: an Overview

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder