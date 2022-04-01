Chevron Left
Back to Artificial Intelligence: An Overview

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Artificial Intelligence: An Overview by Politecnico di Milano

4.8
stars
34 ratings
4 reviews

About the Course

The course will provide a non-technical overview of the artificial intelligence field. Initially, a discussion on the birth of AI is provided, remarking the seminal ideas and preliminary goals. Furthermore, the crucial weaknesses are presented and how these weaknesses have been circumvented. Then, the current state of AI is presented, in terms of goals, importance at national level, and strategies. Moreover, the taxonomy of the AI topics is presented....

Top reviews

SB

Mar 31, 2022

Very rich course on learning more about Artificial Intelligence. Topics are well balanced and assessments are appropriate.

RS

Jan 15, 2022

This course gives a very clear basic overview of AI.

Filter by:

1 - 5 of 5 Reviews for Artificial Intelligence: An Overview

By Sam B

Mar 31, 2022

Very rich course on learning more about Artificial Intelligence. Topics are well balanced and assessments are appropriate.

By DIEGO A L M

Feb 19, 2022

Excellent course for understanding the basis of IA and to define which are the options to apply IA.

By Martial M L G

May 27, 2022

As it is said, it is an overview. So easy content but good to have an idea about IA!

By Ratchaphon S

Jan 16, 2022

This course gives a very clear basic overview of AI.

By Jeffrey C

Apr 1, 2022

I semi intro into the topics of AI. Becomes heavilly Italian focused in the final week, and overall, not as indepth and throrough as I would've liked. Wouldn't reccomend.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder