SB
Mar 31, 2022
Very rich course on learning more about Artificial Intelligence. Topics are well balanced and assessments are appropriate.
RS
Jan 15, 2022
This course gives a very clear basic overview of AI.
By DIEGO A L M•
Feb 19, 2022
Excellent course for understanding the basis of IA and to define which are the options to apply IA.
By Martial M L G•
May 27, 2022
As it is said, it is an overview. So easy content but good to have an idea about IA!
By Ratchaphon S•
Jan 16, 2022
This course gives a very clear basic overview of AI.
By Jeffrey C•
Apr 1, 2022
I semi intro into the topics of AI. Becomes heavilly Italian focused in the final week, and overall, not as indepth and throrough as I would've liked. Wouldn't reccomend.