- Ethics of Communication
- Ethics of Technology
- Ethical Leadership
- Diverse Leadership
- Why Business?
Ethical Leadership Specialization
Grow the Good in Business with Ethical Leadership. Exploring the role of business in a just and humane society.
Identify ethical & unethical leadership practices
Know the moral purpose of business
Incorporate business & technical skills into a moral worldview
Identify the main elements of a market economy Explain how a market economy is supposed to work
Evaluate the strongest arguments for supporting a market economy Evaluate the objections to the role of business in a market economy
Reflect on the role of business in a just and humane society Create a personal vision statement for an honorable professional life
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In this Specialization, learners will engage with ethical and moral issues in business and leadership contexts. In each course, participants will communicate ethical and moral leadership perspectives through a progression of skill-based critical thinking, self-reflection, and decision making learning experiences. Each course concludes with a project. These projects include: exploring the role of business in society by applying a critical thinking model; crafting an active listening action plan; applying critical ethical theories to real-world technology situations; creating a personal leadership development plan; examining the presence of diversity, inclusion, equitable leadership, and justice-seeking leadership in personal and professional settings; and identifying the beliefs that define learners morally and spiritually in their professional lives.
Entry to mid-level managers interested in Business, Ethics and Leadership.
Why Business? What is the Role of Business in a Just and Humane Society
The course examines the common perceptions of business (both positive and negative) and the role of business in a market economy by first introducing the main elements of a market economy, and then presenting opposing points of view of this economic model.The course encourages reflection upon the possibility that business can be honorable and play a role in a just and humane society.
Ethics of Communication
Welcome to Ethics of Communication. Geared toward working professionals in both the corporate and nonprofit sectors, Ethics of Communication covers key topics in the modern world of business. Areas of focus include an in-depth examination of the ethical dimensions of professional communication, self-examination of individual conflict styles and preferences, and crisis management scenario analysis and strategy. You will develop and enhance skills related to these concepts through lectures conducted by Notre Dame Professor, Dr. Amanda G. McKendree, written communication exercises, self-reflection, peer-graded assignments, and a variety of readings.
Ethics of Technology
This course explores the ethical implications of data analytics. It connects old ideas – privacy, surveillance, power, justice, accountability, corporate responsibility, stakeholder theory – with new technologies and cases, such as the use of machine learning to predict crime. The course will prepare you to evaluate strategic arguments about the ethics of data analytics and to relate data analytics to ethical concepts so that you approach newer, ambiguous capabilities of technology and artificial intelligence with a critical eye.
The Discipline of Leadership
Because it is likely you either want to improve your leader effectiveness or you may want to increase the number of leadership opportunities you have, this course will focus on outlining the factors that predict leader emergence (whether someone will emerge as a leader) and leader effectiveness. Because those predictors are numerous, this course will be broken down into three distinct parts: 1) who one is as a leader (evaluating leaders/leadership and applying to your own personality/traits/character); 2) what one's knowledge, skills, and abilities should be (KSAOs); and 3) how leaders should approach and resolve problems when in a position of leadership. Leadership develops over time and can be aided by repetition (experience), feedback, and self-reflection. Unfortunately, no one can teach you how to lead. My goal as your professor is to give you the tools that will enable you to teach yourselves how to be better leaders.
James OttesonJames R. Otteson, John T. Ryan Jr. Professor of Business Ethics, Mendoza College of Business
Dr. Amanda G. McKendreeAssociate Teaching Professor of Management and Arthur F. and Mary J. O'Neil Director of The Eugene D. Fanning Center for Business Communication
Kirsten MartinWilliam P. and Hazel B. White Center Professor of Technology Ethics, IT, Analytics, and Operations
Angela LoganAssociate Teaching Professor and the St. Andre Bessette Academic Director of the Master of Nonprofit Administration
The University of Notre Dame
Notre Dame is a leading American research university that offers undergraduate, professional, and graduate students a chance to pursue their academic endeavors in a unique scholarly community. Enriched by Catholic intellectual and cultural traditions, it is a place that throughout its history has sought to bring knowledge into service of justice.
