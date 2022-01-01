Profile

Kirsten Martin

William P. and Hazel B. White Center Professor of Technology Ethics, IT, Analytics, and Operations

    Kirsten Martin is a William P. and Hazel B. White Center Professor of Technology Ethics in the Mendoza College of Business at the University of Notre Dame. Kirsten is in the ITAO Department, where she teaches the ethics of data analytics. Her research focuses on the ethics of technology, privacy, and the associated responsibility of business. Kirsten is a frequent invited speaker for her work on privacy, technology, and ethics, such as with her recent TED talk. She is the Technology and Business Ethics editor for the Journal of Business Ethics, the recipient of NSF grants for her work on privacy, technology, and ethics, and was elected to the board of the Society of Business Ethics.

    Ethics of Technology

