Beginner Level

There is no particular recommended background. No prior knowledge is expected.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Examine the role and responsibilities of design and development in the ethics of data and analytics.

  • Analyze the ethical dimensions of data and analytics using conceptual tools and a moral vocabulary.

  • Categorize ethical issues associated with data analytics development and use.

  • Investigate the ethical dilemmas associated with data analytics.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Technological Bias and Critical Theories

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 21 min), 10 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Privacy and Surveillance

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 19 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Discrimination and Fairness

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 18 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Measuring Accuracy and Offering Contestability

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 19 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes

