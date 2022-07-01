This course explores the ethical implications of data analytics. It connects old ideas – privacy, surveillance, power, justice, accountability, corporate responsibility, stakeholder theory – with new technologies and cases, such as the use of machine learning to predict crime. The course will prepare you to evaluate strategic arguments about the ethics of data analytics and to relate data analytics to ethical concepts so that you approach newer, ambiguous capabilities of technology and artificial intelligence with a critical eye.
About this Course
There is no particular recommended background. No prior knowledge is expected.
What you will learn
Examine the role and responsibilities of design and development in the ethics of data and analytics.
Analyze the ethical dimensions of data and analytics using conceptual tools and a moral vocabulary.
Categorize ethical issues associated with data analytics development and use.
Investigate the ethical dilemmas associated with data analytics.
There is no particular recommended background. No prior knowledge is expected.
Offered by
The University of Notre Dame
Notre Dame is a leading American research university that offers undergraduate, professional, and graduate students a chance to pursue their academic endeavors in a unique scholarly community. Enriched by Catholic intellectual and cultural traditions, it is a place that throughout its history has sought to bring knowledge into service of justice.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Technological Bias and Critical Theories
Welcome to Week 1 of the course!
Privacy and Surveillance
Welcome to Week 2 of the course! This week, you will examine theories of privacy and surveillance. You will also be given an opportunity to reflect upon how the design of technology contributes to violations of privacy and surveillance.
Discrimination and Fairness
Welcome to Week 3 of the course!
Measuring Accuracy and Offering Contestability
Welcome to Week 4 of the course! One of the primary purposes of technology design is to solve problems. So take a moment to consider a few global issues or problems that you would like to see (re)solved. Do other people share your interest in these issues? What role could technology play in solving these problems? How could the outcomes achieved by a technological intervention (to solve these problems) be accurately measured?
About the Ethical Leadership Specialization
Welcome to the Specialization in Ethical Leadership! Over the course of a few months, we aim to help you understand how to “Grow the Good in Business” through leadership centered in personal integrity, conviction, and values. Corporate culture is often criticized for valuing short-term gains over long-term growth and concern for others. At Notre Dame, our approach integrates ethical, social, and environmental issues into traditional business courses. Our aim is to equip you with cross-functional intelligence, a balanced worldview, and a proper sense of moral purpose that can prepare you to contribute, cooperate, compete, and lead ethically in today’s rapidly changing business environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.