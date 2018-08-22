About this Course

34,972 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up95%(3,081 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

What are Ethics?

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

History, Concept of Informed Consent

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 33 min)
1 hour to complete

Data Ownership

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 28 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Privacy

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 53 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Anonymity

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 26 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Data Validity

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 60 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Algorithmic Fairness

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 50 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Societal Consequences

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 46 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Code of Ethics

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 16 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Attributions

1 hour to complete
5 readings

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DATA SCIENCE ETHICS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder