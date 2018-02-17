LA
Jun 26, 2019
I really enjoyed the material and the way it was presented. Even though I am not new to the topic, still more avenues and perspectives were supported with very good examples. Very refreshing.
AY
Mar 17, 2019
Absolutely delightful to have Professor Jagadish walking us through the course. The course was informative and very stimulating. Opens up to a new world of data science ethics. Thank you!
By Aaron Z•
Feb 17, 2018
This couse presented some interesting case studies, but never presented a real ethical system. In particular, the instructor frequently equated ethical behavior with socially acceptable behavior (this activity by corporation x was unethical because it resulted in public outcry). Someone with a background in ethics really should have been consulted in course developement.
On a purely practical matter, the ta did not seem to have any training in ethics at all. He just responded to every comment in the discussion area with a "what about" statement that sounded like it came straight from a late night dorm room bs session.
By Daithi M W•
Mar 24, 2018
I've been disappointed with the course overall. it's a very interesting topic, one that's relevant to the times we live in. But I feel that many of the big questions are neither asked nor answered in the course.
The presenter's background is in engineering, not philosophy. This isn't a fundamental problem in itself, but it does mean that concepts are left very vaguely defined. So 'ethics' is, at one point, defined more or less as 'what's socially agreed-up'. But in the questions as well as the videos, the terminology shifts between 'ethically right/wrong', 'appropriate', 'have to do something,' 'by rights', 'legally', and lots more besides. So it's far from clear what the right or wrong position might be in many of the thought-experiments described in the quiz questions. What's more, if an action isn't in itself ethically right, that doesn't entail that it must be ethically wrong: it could be neither. There's virtually no input from other voices, too: no discussions with, say, experts in the field of data ethics, or moral philosophers, or whatever.
At one point in week 1, the presenter correctly points out that ''data ownership is really complex''. So it'd be useful to have a MOOC that makes it less complex: that asks hard questions, and critically examines the range of possible answers. Unfortunately, this MOOC isn't it.
By Katherine S•
Jan 23, 2019
Good course. Challenging and thought provoking. The professor was very good, but, even if you complete all assignments, your certification and grade depends upon having others in the course go in and review your assignment. Even if you review more than you are required to review, if others don't review yours, you don't pass or get your certification. So, be aware of that if you are attending a class in the hopes of obtaining a certification. It is not guaranteed even if you do all of the work.
By Kim K L•
Jul 8, 2018
This is really a great course. It is a starting point for anyone who want to get deeper into Data Science Ethics. Even if I feel that I am fairly familiar with the topic, I learned a lot and particular the case studies were really great. It should be a must for anyone in Data Science.
By Phoebe J G•
Mar 3, 2021
The instructor really explained everything well and in detailed manner. I appreciate all the videos and case studies. Those tools help me to understand the subject in a deeper manner.
By Darmain•
Jul 25, 2019
Very good course with excellent examples and a balanced approach. My only issue was that the pace of the presentation was a little too slow at times. Content-wise, excellent.
By Mule S N R•
Aug 17, 2020
I doesn't received any certificate
By Marco M•
Aug 9, 2018
As I expected, the course provided me a lot of food for thought.
The aspect that I appreciated most was the necessity, as an Italian legal privacy counsel, to put aside my legal and GDPR background, and to think in a “more ethic manner”. This kind of approach permitted me to view the EU General Data Protection Regulation with new eyes, finding some aspects about that Regulation that I think could be improved.
By Leila T A•
Jun 27, 2019
By Anny Y•
Mar 17, 2019
By Joel D M•
Jul 1, 2018
This course is short, slow, and easy, but I ranked it five stars because the content is important in today's growing reliance on data science.
By Debra L T•
Jan 29, 2019
Presenter did not vary tone, was not engaging and made it very difficult to follow.
By William Y•
May 14, 2020
This course should be made mandatory for all IT and data science students. Data science ethics will be the future, helping the society to push back against the overreaching organisations and governments around the world.
This course is also recommended for those without IT nor data science background. You will gain insights on how technology and social media giants collect and utilise personal data, running various experiments in the name of improving services and ensure quality standards.
Prof Jagadish's code of ethics is very easy and simple to remember, and it will remain relevant for most data science context.
By Ng L J•
Jun 18, 2020
Thank you for this opportunity to teach what is right from wrong when it comes to handling vast amounts of data. Especially at this time when cybercriminal activity is at its peak due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many pages of notes from your course were created and compiled for further study and teaching other people who want to learn the same thing as well. ;)
By Srinivasan K•
Apr 8, 2021
Best course to learn ethics in data science domain. Professor Jagdish is highly generous to share his knowledge and delivery of contents are well aligned to chosen topics in every week. My sincere gratitude to Professor Jagdish and Coursera team, for introducing this course to learners.
I strongly recommend this course to all IT professionals.
By Zoraya D G•
Aug 1, 2020
I want to thank the instructor of the Data Science Ethics course for their guidance. It has been an enriching experience on a topic of great importance in these times when everything is linked to the internet and vertiginous changes take place at a social and technological level. Thank you very much
By Bernard D V•
Apr 14, 2020
Complete course about the complexity of Ethics in Data Science. The course is well-taught and the case study are really interesting. I higlhy recommend the course even for people who do not work as data scientist because it talks about societal issues linked to data.
By Breno L S d A•
Jan 11, 2021
I believe this course is essential for data scientists. Sadly, few people are taking this course comparing to the proper data science courses, I hope the subject of ethics within data science grow to all data scientist perceive the impact their work can have.
By Marcela H B•
May 12, 2021
Amazing course to understand some implications and responsabilities that people who work with data should consider in their daily work. My favorite part was the practical cases, those situations made me think more about the importance of the data ethics.
By Jaap T•
May 23, 2021
This course should be a prerequisite for everyone who wants to start learning AI, Machine Learning, and/or Data Sciences.
It tells you what the pitfalls might be and what to take into consideration before you start making your first graph.
By Luqman A R•
Jan 8, 2021
Not the longest course but it is concise enough and give you a very good overall understanding of the ethical situations in the current world. The importance of establishing one in the context of the constantly evolving Data Science field.
By Bhargav K•
Jun 8, 2020
This course is one of the toughest of course i even attempted. Every Data science student and professional should take up the course to understand the ethical implications in Data science work. Thank you so much for providing this course.
By Łukasz S•
Feb 15, 2018
Definitely a good choice fo the beginners in this topic. Highly recommended for the Europeans as the American regulations differ and the course covers most of them. Interesting reading materials that encourage to do research on your own.
By Keith C•
Jun 3, 2019
The course has been well developed with the learner in mind. The material was interesting and covered some topics in which I was interested. The assessment aided the learning process.
It was relevant to the current environments.
By Sehresh M•
Apr 12, 2020
It is really good course, all described topics are highly important to know for everyone who are working with data and information. if anyone want to know about Data Science Ethics I will recommend to join this course.