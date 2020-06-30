About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Computational Social Science Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define and discuss big data opportunities and limitations.

  • Work with IBM Watson and analyze a personality through Natural Language Programming (NLP).

  • Examine how AI is used through case studies.

  • Examine and discuss the roles ethics play in AI and big data.

Instructor

University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Getting Started and Big Data Opportunities

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 94 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Big Data Limitations

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 52 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Artificial Intelligence

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 105 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Research Ethics

4 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 165 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Computational Social Science Specialization

Computational Social Science

