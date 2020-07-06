About this Course

10,596 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Computational Social Science Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Examine the history and current challenges faced by Social Science through the digital revolution.

  • Configure a machine to create a database that can be used for analysis.

  • Discuss what is artificial intelligence (AI) and train a machine.

  • Discover how social networks and human dynamics create social systems and recognizable patterns.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Computational Social Science Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(1,115 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Computational Social Science (CSS)

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 124 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Example of Computational Social Science: Data Science

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 75 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Examples of CSS: Machine Learning & AI

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 39 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Examples of CSS: Social Networks and Computer Simulations

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 67 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM COMPUTATIONAL SOCIAL SCIENCE METHODS

View all reviews

About the Computational Social Science Specialization

Computational Social Science

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder