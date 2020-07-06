This course gives you an overview of the current opportunities and the omnipresent reach of computational social science. The results are all around us, every day, reaching from the services provided by the world’s most valuable companies, over the hidden influence of governmental agencies, to the power of social and political movements. All of them study human behavior in order to shape it. In short, all of them do social science by computational means.
Examine the history and current challenges faced by Social Science through the digital revolution.
Configure a machine to create a database that can be used for analysis.
Discuss what is artificial intelligence (AI) and train a machine.
Discover how social networks and human dynamics create social systems and recognizable patterns.
UC Davis, one of the nation’s top-ranked research universities, is a global leader in agriculture, veterinary medicine, sustainability, environmental and biological sciences, and technology. With four colleges and six professional schools, UC Davis and its students and alumni are known for their academic excellence, meaningful public service and profound international impact.
Computational Social Science (CSS)
In this module, you will be able to examine the history and current challenges faced by social science through the digital revolution. You will be able to discuss the mystery at the core of society: social emergence. You will be able to recall the fundamental building blocks of the scientific method and how they apply to the new computational tools we now have available. You will be able to defend what people mean when they say that ‘social studies’ are currently maturing to become a ‘real science’.
Example of Computational Social Science: Data Science
In this module, you will be presented with an example of how computational social science is applied in the real world through a case study. You will be able to discuss examples of digital footprint and describe how computational social science is applied. You will practice an activity and be able to configure a machine to create a database that can later be used for analysis.
Examples of CSS: Machine Learning & AI
In this module, you will be able to discover how artificial intelligence can convert news stories into a real-time observatory of global unrest and potential terror attacks, and how brain scans can be used to reveal aspects of your moral values. You will be able to practice interacting with artificial intelligence that can interpret your art skills.
Examples of CSS: Social Networks and Computer Simulations
In this module, you will be able to discover how social networks and human dynamics create systems that are larger than you and me: social systems. You will be able to discuss how social networks and human dynamics follow recognizable patterns. You will be able to identify how social network analysis and computer simulations are currently quite successful in untangling some of the mysteries of social emergence.
Excellent course and the instructor(s) make it even more engaging. I love Martin Hilbert and his explanations, examples. I enjoyed course 1 alot and continuing course 2 at the moment.
Really interesting and helpful info. Lots of real world examples makes the info easier to digest.
Very good and above my expextation. Handy package of theoritical and practical approach. I think you, as a social reasercher should take this too.
Amazing gateway to doing real science in social science. Thank you, Professor Hilbert!
