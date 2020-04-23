About this Course

Course 4 of 5 in the
Computational Social Science Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Getting Started and Computer Simulations

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 85 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Artificial Societies: Sugarscape

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 101 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Computer Simulations and Characteristics of ABM

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 75 min)
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Model Thinking and Coding Artificial Societies

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 118 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

