QB
Oct 18, 2020
Very useful course for learning basics of ABM and NetLogo programming. We went over many variations of Sugarscape model and got some good insights on what ABM is.
TL
Apr 23, 2020
Very good course with great explanations. The wordings on questions of the quizzes could have been clearer.
By Ernesto E•
Oct 20, 2020
I learned a lot from this course. This is the very foundation of AI and NLP and the most important course to really understand its relationship to the empirical, analytical, and theoretical areas of research.
By Quji B•
Oct 19, 2020
By Teshan S J•
Apr 24, 2020
By Dwayne R•
Jan 12, 2022
This is my favorite, aside from the Capstone. This was the exposure to computer science, coding, and data analytics I needed to propel me forward. I recently complete a B.S in Applied Mathematics. Due my duties as a Marine, I haven't really been able to get exposure to the things like data software and computer simulations. Highly recommended. The UC team is amazing and did a fantastic job putting this together!
By Miguel C•
Sep 17, 2020
What a magnificent way to (almost) wrap up this specialization! While the first courses were a tad bit more theoretical, this is the one I've enjoyed the most. It was not only highly theoretical, but also highly functional in showing ways of modeling (in pretty accurate ways) social events and even societies. This will indeed prove to be a useful tool for my current and future jobs.
By Elham•
Dec 9, 2021
Lovely explanatory course on Computer Simulations, including the benefits and drawbacks of such simulations when trying to come up with theories in Social Science. Quite lengthy yet not at all uninteresting, it strikes a balance between giving you just enough to understand what is going on and teasing you into wanting to know more about the subject.
By Alexander P V•
Sep 28, 2020
Ha sido un excelente curso. Se complementa muy bien con los demás y permite la adquisición de conocimientos fundamentales y el comienzo de un entrenamiento necesario para los científicos sociales con una herramienta muy interesantes como lo es NetLogo.
By Patricio V•
May 7, 2021
Just To learn to program in Netlogo, worth all the invest of time and effort.
By Mina S•
Nov 4, 2020
I really enjoyed this course. It was very interesting!
By Diego A P P•
Aug 15, 2020
Excellent course. A complex topic explained simply.
By Swarn•
Feb 26, 2020
Great class! I learned so much in this course!
By Paul J M V•
Jun 18, 2021
very informative and beginner friendly
By Efraim J R B O•
Oct 9, 2020
Great Course!
By Zack K•
Sep 21, 2020
The content and the insight from this course is amazing. I would strongly recommend this course for anyone working as a Data Scientist or working in theory in the social sciences. However, there are a couple videos and content that need to be edited and re-published, which makes some of the content hard to follow.
By Iqra S•
Dec 15, 2021
good
By Ashley•
Nov 9, 2021
The course is good if you're trying to learn about computational social science research methods. It doesn't really cover computer simulations in depth.