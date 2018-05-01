About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
University of California, Santa Cruz

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Basic Modeling Concepts: Discrete-time and Continuous-Time Systems

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Modeling Cyber Components: Finite State Machines, Computations, Algorithms, and a First CPS Model

Week 3

Modeling Interfaces for Cyber-Physical Systems: Conversion, Networks, and Complete CPS Models

3 hours to complete
Week 4

Trajectories in CPS and Simulations: Time Domains, Executions, and Complete CPS Models

3 hours to complete
