Cyber-physical systems (CPS for short) combine digital and analog devices, interfaces, networks, computer systems, and the like, with the natural and man-made physical world. The inherent interconnected and heterogeneous combination of behaviors in these systems makes their analysis and design an exciting and challenging task.
Cyber-Physical Systems: Modeling and SimulationUniversity of California, Santa Cruz
About this Course
University of California, Santa Cruz
UC Santa Cruz is an outstanding public research university with a deep commitment to undergraduate education. It’s a place that connects people and programs in unexpected ways while providing unparalleled opportunities for students to learn through hands-on experience.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
4 hours to complete
Basic Modeling Concepts: Discrete-time and Continuous-Time Systems
4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 144 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
3 hours to complete
Modeling Cyber Components: Finite State Machines, Computations, Algorithms, and a First CPS Model
3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 72 min)
3 hours to complete
Modeling Interfaces for Cyber-Physical Systems: Conversion, Networks, and Complete CPS Models
3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 109 min)
3 hours to complete
Trajectories in CPS and Simulations: Time Domains, Executions, and Complete CPS Models
3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 88 min)
