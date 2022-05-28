The development of online education has brought opportunities and challenges for traditional teaching and learning. Nowadays it’s very important to learn about online education, which can help us study better and more easily.
MOOC and Blended LearningTsinghua University
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Chapter I What is Online Education?
13 videos (Total 76 min)
Chapter II Why Should We Engage in Online Education?
9 videos (Total 49 min)
Chapter III Online Education in Colleges and Universities
17 videos (Total 92 min)
Chapter IV The Future of Online Education
3 videos (Total 13 min)
