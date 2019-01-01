Yu Shijie, Ph.D., Deputy Director of the Online Education Research Center of the Ministry of Education, Director of the Online Education Office of Tsinghua University, Deputy Director of the Internet Education Working Committee of China Internet Society, Secretary General, doctorate and researcher of the China University Prerequisites Council. He’s the second prize winner of the National Science and Technology Progress Award, the second prize winner of Beijing Teaching Achievement, and the first prize winner of Tsinghua University Experimental Technology Achievement.