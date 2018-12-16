By Flavio L•
Dec 16, 2018
magnific course ! thank you very mouch
By Juan P U M•
May 30, 2020
The course content is great, and the videos with Ricardo Sanfelice are clear and very useful. I learned a lot of new things. However, I'm only giving 3 stars because of the peer-review grading system. It is not fast and it relies on the perception of the course students (which are not experts in CPS and prone to commit mistakes during the review process). I strongly recommend to remove such grading procedure.
By Rana S•
Mar 22, 2020
It is very difficult to follow the instructor since he skips the reasons in many cases. On top of that there are errors and expectation that one is familiar with Matlab...
By Tieu L M•
May 2, 2018
This course teaches you a solid background about CPS and the principle of model design as well.
By SUMATHI•
May 28, 2020
It is a very good course to learn and implement control algorithm in Matlab Simulink model
By Kemal Ç C•
Oct 26, 2020
The course content is well-structured and the presentation is clear. Also, the mathematical model for hybrid systems that is used in this course is well-developed. Sadly, the grading system doesn't work from multiple perspectives. As a student who wants to finish the course, it is hard to get high scores without cheating since the explanations in the assignments are not as detailed as the answer key. If you need the certificate for certain applications, the peer-reviewed results will probably not arrive in time. If you rely on a certificate of this course to assess somebody, be warned, resubmissions are allowed after the answer key is provided.