Cyber-Physical Systems: Modeling and Simulation by University of California, Santa Cruz

4.6
stars
39 ratings
6 reviews

Cyber-physical systems (CPS for short) combine digital and analog devices, interfaces, networks, computer systems, and the like, with the natural and man-made physical world. The inherent interconnected and heterogeneous combination of behaviors in these systems makes their analysis and design an exciting and challenging task. CPS: Modeling and Simulation provides you with an introduction to modeling and simulation of cyber-physical systems. The main focus is on models of physical process, finite state machines, computation, converters between physical and cyber variables, and digital networks. The instructor of this course is Ricardo Sanfelice (https://hybrid.soe.ucsc.edu), Associate Professor in the Department of Computer Engineering at the University of California Santa Cruz....

By Flavio L

Dec 16, 2018

magnific course ! thank you very mouch

By Juan P U M

May 30, 2020

The course content is great, and the videos with Ricardo Sanfelice are clear and very useful. I learned a lot of new things. However, I'm only giving 3 stars because of the peer-review grading system. It is not fast and it relies on the perception of the course students (which are not experts in CPS and prone to commit mistakes during the review process). I strongly recommend to remove such grading procedure.

By Rana S

Mar 22, 2020

It is very difficult to follow the instructor since he skips the reasons in many cases. On top of that there are errors and expectation that one is familiar with Matlab...

By Tieu L M

May 2, 2018

This course teaches you a solid background about CPS and the principle of model design as well.

By SUMATHI

May 28, 2020

It is a very good course to learn and implement control algorithm in Matlab Simulink model

By Kemal Ç C

Oct 26, 2020

The course content is well-structured and the presentation is clear. Also, the mathematical model for hybrid systems that is used in this course is well-developed. Sadly, the grading system doesn't work from multiple perspectives. As a student who wants to finish the course, it is hard to get high scores without cheating since the explanations in the assignments are not as detailed as the answer key. If you need the certificate for certain applications, the peer-reviewed results will probably not arrive in time. If you rely on a certificate of this course to assess somebody, be warned, resubmissions are allowed after the answer key is provided.

