Collaborative Robotics in Manufacturing merges traditional manufacturing with cutting-edge robotics, equipping learners with skills to navigate modern manufacturing. Foundational Industrial Manufacturing knowledge highlights robotics' role in enhancing efficiency and precision. Introductory Mechatronics integrates engineering principles for robotic system development. Understanding Introductory Electronics aids in comprehending digital control circuitry and sensor technologies. Applied Physics principles furnish analytical tools for robotic system design. Graduates excel in Robotic Manipulator and Gripper Design, integrating Mechanical Components with Digital Control Circuitry for optimized performance. Sensor & Transducer Technology mastery enables real-time monitoring and control, enhancing productivity. Drive Systems expertise ensures adaptability to diverse manufacturing environments. Troubleshooting in Mechatronic Systems and System Design using MATLAB-Simulink enables efficient issue resolution. Robot Programming skills empower precise and efficient control. Robotic Vision Systems and Machine Vision augment automation and quality control. Integration of IIoT technologies drives efficiency in collaborative robotic systems. Graduates find career opportunities as Automation Engineers and Robotic Designers, shaping the future of manufacturing with innovation and efficiency.
Applied Learning Project
The projects proposed in the courses under the specialization, “Collaborative Robotics in Industry” are having a sequence of tasks in each and every project. They need to design a robotic manipulator, design an appropriate end effector, should make the interface with the electronic control system. For heavy load handling purpose utilize the electro-hydraulic systems. Prepare a blue print to carry out this project comprising all the essentials like appropriate sensors, drive systems, electronic circuitry and fluid circuitry. Interface the developed robot with a control system. Find out an appropriate ICs and essential electronic circuit elements. Choose prototyping platforms either Arduino or Raspberry Pi. Apply the IIoT concepts. Choose a relevant gate way and connectivity to monitor its functioning and enhance the productivity.