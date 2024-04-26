L&T EduTech
Collaborative Robotics in Industry Specialization
Collaborative Robotics in Industry. Understanding the nuances of Robotic Automation

Fundamentals of Robotics & Industrial Automation

Category: Robotic Gripper Design
Category: Simulation using MATLab-Simulink
Category: Trouble Shooting in Mechatronic Systems
Category: Interfacing of Mechanical components with digital control circuitry
Category: Robotic Manipulator Design
Category: Sensor & Transducer Technology
Category: Mechatronics System design

Robotics Engineering & Applications

Category: Design a Robot
Category: Robot Programming
Category: Implementing IIoT in Robotics
Category: Applying the Machine Vision in Industrial processes
Category: Robotic Vision systems

Industrial Fluid systems & Smart Factory Automation

Category: Trouble shooting of the Drive systems
Category: Choosing the Electrical Drives
Category: Designing the Fluid systems
Category: Monitoring the health condition of the Machinery
Category: Applying IIoT in Industries
Category: Choosing the Hydraulic-Pneumatic Drives

