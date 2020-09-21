About this Course

Course 5 of 5 in the
Computational Social Science Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Getting Started and Milestone 1

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 52 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 2

3 hours to complete

Milestone 2: Social Network Analysis

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week 3

3 hours to complete

Milestone 3: Natural Language Processing

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 26 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week 4

4 hours to complete

Milestone 4: Agent-Based Computer Simulations

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 39 min)

COMPUTATIONAL SOCIAL SCIENCE CAPSTONE PROJECT

Computational Social Science

