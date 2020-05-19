MV
Apr 27, 2020
A perfect course for beginners and non-computational professionals who are curious to explore Digital foot print, the state of the art Artificial Intelligence applications and the research ethics.
PK
Jul 8, 2020
Excellent course on How the Big Data, AI and ML technology plays a big role in developing the world. Thanks to all the professors who made it even easier to understand the subject with clarity.
By JEBIL J C•
May 19, 2020
The course has been extremely useful to me. Especially inn developing interests in the filed of Big Data and AI. It also helped me to realize the moral and ethical responsibilities one needs to have while engaging in the fields.
By vijayeta m•
Apr 28, 2020
By Charlotte H•
Apr 19, 2020
Thank you for this very interesting program. However, I think that reflection could go even further on ethics, by also tackling the legality aspect, since the law often lags behind practice.
By Pranjal S•
May 24, 2020
The course is great and it helps to get us an idea about what this AI is all about
By Sunil S•
Jun 15, 2020
I expected it to give a brief knowledge about AI and big data with the help of coding, but it only showed the past of it and its ethics, which was not quite helpful.
By Fernando A•
Jan 21, 2021
Delighted with the content of the course, the pace and how much I've actually learnt. Even though I studied branches of AI (Genetics Algorithms, Neural Networks and Computer Vision) in my degree, this course has provided me an incredible current and relevant understanding that has changed how I think and feel about AI.
With everything that's going on, I truly believe this is a "must do" for everybody who wants yo understand how the world works today and in the future. Well done University of California putting this course together.
By Tuhina R•
Mar 9, 2021
A very informative and well designed course. Strongly recommended for beginners in computational social science with no prior background in coding. Especially liked the NLP task and the lectures of AI and Big data ! Kudos to the hard work of course organizers who presented the vast /seemingly complex topic in a simple manner .
By Liliana R•
Sep 27, 2021
Excellent course. I obtained the required tools to participate in Big Data, AI and Ethics forums and contribute to my work team.
Excellent speakers, good material, very easy to understand and I liked the interactive part with other students
By Malini A W•
Oct 26, 2020
Absolutely loved the course content. The section on Ethics was absolutely brilliant with case studies and in depth explanations! My only wish was that was longer!
Thankyou for such a wonderful curated course!
By Georgios L•
Sep 7, 2020
Given a high score and it provides a great deal for Big Data and Ethics. I would expect a bit more for AIm but overall, a nice course if you don't have the time to technically deep dive into these areas.
By Prasad K•
Jul 9, 2020
By Pranav J•
Aug 6, 2020
Excellent course. Helps in developing a good base in artificial intelligence for beginners. The explanations and lectures are very clear and understandable. Won't bore the listeners.
By Azizah H•
Apr 8, 2022
It's very good course!. it is equipped with basic information about big data and AI that for common person (never learnt about AI before) like me is easily to understand.
By A G•
Jun 12, 2020
This is a very comprehensive course that gives a very good understanding of what we mean by Big Data, how it is utilized and relevance to the data and AI in our lufe.
By Pragati C•
Jun 11, 2020
i m very grateful to learn big things in simple way, with experienced prof from various streams. impact was mind storming by peer reviews and solving assignment.
By Guan-Yuan W•
May 31, 2020
I would say this course is a good introduction to Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, and Ethics. Highly recommend to one who wants to learn basic knowledge.
By Blessen S A•
Apr 9, 2021
The course gave me absolutely great insights into AI & Big Data. Will definitely carry forward the discipline and will engage in an advanced level course.
By Poliana D•
Jul 20, 2020
The course is very interesting and provides a good basis for what digital footprint is, the limits of big data and a sense of artificial intelligence.
By Guilherme L B•
Mar 28, 2021
Spectacular teachers, wonderful content, the cost of artificial intelligence and ethics taught by the University of California at Davis is excellent!
By Reshmi S•
Apr 28, 2021
Excellent course. Professon Martin Hilbert has done an excellent jon in terms of content, presentation as well as explanation. Thank you.
By Deleted A•
Jul 15, 2020
Pretty awesome and helpful for a new comer detailed explanation of every topic and provide a strong and firm foundation for the topic!
By Milena•
Jul 4, 2020
Excellent course, lots of interesting concepts covering the field of artificial intelligence and a welcomed take on research ethics.
By Marten B•
Nov 5, 2021
I really enjoyed Martin's presentation style and his clear enthusiasm and knowledge about the topic, thank you.
By Esther R J•
Jun 3, 2020
This course is really very interesting.I have learned a lot about big data,artificial intelligence and ethics.
By Dindson P•
Apr 19, 2020
Great course for a quick and easily comprehensible overview of what big data, machine learning and AI entails.