About this Course

78,043 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 6 in the
CertNexus Certified Ethical Emerging Technologist
Beginner Level

General business knowledge.

Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Distinguish between artificial intelligence and data science concepts.

  • Protect data privacy with ethical and legal standards.

  • Assess the potential risks of bias.

  • Advocate for the importance of risk evaluation in emerging technologies.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 6 in the
CertNexus Certified Ethical Emerging Technologist
Beginner Level

General business knowledge.

Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

CertNexus

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Identify Data-Driven Emerging Technologies

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 81 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Examine Legal and Ethical Privacy Concepts as they Relate to Data-Driven Technology

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 41 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Examine Types of Bias

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 43 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Examine Common Ethical Theories

2 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 72 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM PROMOTE THE ETHICAL USE OF DATA-DRIVEN TECHNOLOGIES

View all reviews

About the CertNexus Certified Ethical Emerging Technologist Professional Certificate

CertNexus Certified Ethical Emerging Technologist

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder