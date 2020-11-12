The greatest risk in emerging technology is the perpetuation of bias in automated technologies dependent upon data sets. Solutions created with racial, gender or demographic bias, whether unintentional or not can perpetuate tragic inequities socially and economically. This is the first of five courses within the Certified Ethical Emerging Technologist (CEET) professional certificate and it is designed for learners seeking to advocate and promote the ethical use of data-driven technologies. Students will learn what emerging technologies are and how they can be used to create data driven solutions. You will learn types of bias and common ethical theories and how they can be applied to emerging technology, and examine legal and ethical privacy concepts as they relate to technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science fields. Throughout the course learners begin to distinguish which types of bias may cause the greatest risk and which principles to apply to strategically respond to ethical considerations.
This course is part of the CertNexus Certified Ethical Emerging Technologist Professional Certificate
Offered By
About this Course
General business knowledge.
What you will learn
Distinguish between artificial intelligence and data science concepts.
Protect data privacy with ethical and legal standards.
Assess the potential risks of bias.
Advocate for the importance of risk evaluation in emerging technologies.
General business knowledge.
Instructors
Eleanor 'Nell' WatsonTech Ethicist and AI Faculty Member at Singularity University
Offered by
CertNexus
CertNexus is a vendor-neutral certification body, providing emerging technology certifications and micro-credentials for Business, Data, Development, IT, and Security professionals. CertNexus’ exams meet the most rigorous development standards possible which outlines a global framework for developing personnel certification programs to narrow the widening skills gap.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Identify Data-Driven Emerging Technologies
The first module in this course will cover some of the major technologies that are currently emerging in the world today, particularly data-driven technologies. The module will also go over some of the concepts that are fundamental to understanding how these technologies are used, without going into too much technical detail.
Examine Legal and Ethical Privacy Concepts as they Relate to Data-Driven Technology
The second module in this course deals with the concept of privacy as it relates to data-driven technologies. You'll learn about the interaction of data and privacy from both a legal and ethical standpoint, as well as terms and concepts that surround these interactions.
Examine Types of Bias
This module outlines the concept of bias as it relates to data-driven technologies. In particular, it focuses on the types of biases out there, and how bias in data-driven technologies affects people and societies.
Examine Common Ethical Theories
This module will cover some of the major theories and concepts that are involved in the field of ethics. It will also tie those theories and concepts to their application in data-driven technologies like AI.
Reviews
- 5 stars88.32%
- 4 stars5.10%
- 2 stars1.45%
- 1 star5.10%
TOP REVIEWS FROM PROMOTE THE ETHICAL USE OF DATA-DRIVEN TECHNOLOGIES
Great content and the assignment was very helpful in applying the concepts learned. Thank you for putting together this course.
The course helped me validate the work I had already accomplished in AI Governance, Algorithmic Impact Assessment, and AI Ethic Principles and Procurement.
very informative on artificial intelligence. i enjoyed the classes
About the CertNexus Certified Ethical Emerging Technologist Professional Certificate
The Certified Ethical Emerging Technologist (CEET) industry validated certification helps professionals differentiate themselves from other job candidates by demonstrating their ability to ethically navigate data driven emerging technologies such as AI, Machine Learning and Data Science.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.