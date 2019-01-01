Eleanor ‘Nell’ Watson CITP FBCS FICS FIAP FIKE FRSA FRSS FCMI FLS is a Machine Intelligence engineer who helped to pioneer Deep Machine Vision at her company QuantaCorp, which enables fast and accurate body measurement from just two photos. In sharing her knowledge as AI Faculty at Singularity University and author of Machine Intelligence courseware for O’Reilly Media, she realized the importance of protecting human rights and putting ethics, safety, and the values of human spirit into A.I. Nell serves as Chair and Vice-Chair respectively of the IEEE’s ECPAIS Transparency Experts Focus Group and P7001 Transparency of Autonomous Systems committee on AI Ethics & Safety, which is working to engineer credit score-like mechanisms to safeguard algorithmic trust. She also chairs EthicsNet.org, a community teaching pro-social behaviors to machines; CulturalPeace.org, crafting Geneva Conventions-style rules for cultural conflict; and Pacha.org, connecting a network of service providers to help enable the automated accounting of externalities such as pollution. Nell serves as Senior Scientific Advisor to The Future Society at Harvard, and holds Fellowships from the British Computing Society and Royal Statistical Society, among others. Her public speaking has inspired audiences to work towards a brighter future at venues such as The World Bank, The United Nations General Assembly, and The Royal Society.