Data-driven technologies like AI, when designed with ethics in mind, benefit both the business and society at large. But it’s not enough to say you will “be ethical” and expect it to happen. We need tools and techniques to help us assess gaps in our ethical behaviors and to identify and stop threats to our ethical goals. We also need to know where and how to improve our ethical processes across development lifecycles. What we need is a way to manage ethical risk. This third course in the Certified Ethical Emerging Technologist (CEET) professional certificate is designed for learners seeking to detect and mitigate ethical risks in the design, development, and deployment of data-driven technologies. Students will learn the fundamentals of ethical risk analysis, sources of risk, and how to manage different types of risk. Throughout the course, learners will learn strategies for identifying and mitigating risks.
This course is part of the CertNexus Certified Ethical Emerging Technologist Professional Certificate
Foundational ethical concepts, principles and frameworks. All of which can be learned in prior courses within the CEET specialization.
Summarize common sources of ethical risks.
Detect and mitigate ethical risks.
Evaluate risk identification and mitigation strategies within the lifecycle.
Analyze a sample AI model and create a plan to mitigate any identified risks.
- Risk Management
- General Statistics
- Risk Assessment
- Ethics Of Artificial Intelligence
- Privacy
Jennifer FischerExecutive Director, Center for Innovation & Professional Studies at Felician University
CertNexus
CertNexus is a vendor-neutral certification body, providing emerging technology certifications and micro-credentials for Business, Data, Development, IT, and Security professionals. CertNexus’ exams meet the most rigorous development standards possible which outlines a global framework for developing personnel certification programs to narrow the widening skills gap.
Ethical Risk Analysis Fundamentals
The first module in the course lays the groundwork for some concepts that are fundamental to data-driven technologies like artificial intelligence (AI). As an ethicist, you may not be putting these concepts into practice yourself, but you still need to understand them. That way, you'll be able to make more informed judgments and communicate with other people about how best to detect and mitigate ethical risks.
Manage Privacy Risks
This module begins a series of modules in which you'll manage the many different types of ethical risks involved in data-driven technologies. First, you'll learn more about the risks to users' privacy and private data.
Manage Accountability Risks
This module continues the series of modules in which you'll manage the many different types of ethical risks involved in data-driven technologies. Now, you'll tackle the risks to the organization's accountability.
Manage Transparency and Explainability Risks
This is the next module in the ongoing series of modules in which you'll manage the many different types of ethical risks involved in data-driven technologies. Next up are the related concepts of transparency and explainability.
This course so useful for me to learning new skill about ethical AI,Engineering
The Certified Ethical Emerging Technologist (CEET) industry validated certification helps professionals differentiate themselves from other job candidates by demonstrating their ability to ethically navigate data driven emerging technologies such as AI, Machine Learning and Data Science.
