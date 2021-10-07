About this Course

32,010 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 6 in the
CertNexus Certified Ethical Emerging Technologist
Beginner Level

Foundational ethical concepts, principles and frameworks. All of which can be learned in prior courses within the CEET specialization.

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Summarize common sources of ethical risks.

  • Detect and mitigate ethical risks.

  • Evaluate risk identification and mitigation strategies within the lifecycle.

  • Analyze a sample AI model and create a plan to mitigate any identified risks.

Skills you will gain

  • Risk Management
  • General Statistics
  • Risk Assessment
  • Ethics Of Artificial Intelligence
  • Privacy
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 6 in the
CertNexus Certified Ethical Emerging Technologist
Beginner Level

Foundational ethical concepts, principles and frameworks. All of which can be learned in prior courses within the CEET specialization.

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

CertNexus

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Ethical Risk Analysis Fundamentals

2 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 80 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Manage Privacy Risks

2 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 83 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Manage Accountability Risks

2 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 74 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Manage Transparency and Explainability Risks

2 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 70 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DETECT AND MITIGATE ETHICAL RISKS

View all reviews

About the CertNexus Certified Ethical Emerging Technologist Professional Certificate

CertNexus Certified Ethical Emerging Technologist

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder