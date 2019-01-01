Jennifer Fischer is an Adjunct Professor of Digital Ethics and Executive Director of Business Development & Learning in the Center for Innovation at Felician University. She develops value-driven university partnerships and strategies to innovate learning experiences, specializing in Ethical AI, Digital Citizenship, and Future of Work. As an AI Ethicist, Jennifer consults with organizations to navigate ethical risks, operationalize AI/Data Ethics, and learn critical skills for Ethical AI governance. Formerly the Global Head of Platform Security Management at KPMG International, she brings more than 25 years’ experience serving in IT transformation leadership positions to optimize business performance, manage risk/cyber-risk effectively, and help organizations adapt to changing business conditions. She is a strong advocate for diversity in STEM and women in IT/Cyber, and is Faculty Adviser for Girls Who Code, International Consortium of Minority Cybersecurity Professionals, and SheTek initiatives at Felician. Jennifer serves on the NJBIA Education & Workforce Development Committee and NJ Big Data Alliance Research Committee; is a reviewer for The AI Ethics Journal; and a recognized thought leader regarding applied digital ethics and intelligent technologies, robot integration, and AI augmentation strategies.