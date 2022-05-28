Leading a data-driven organization necessitates effective communication to create a culture of ethical practice. Communication to stakeholders will guide an organization's strategy and potentially impact the future of work for that organization or entity. It is not enough to talk about ethical practices, you need to to relate their value to stakeholders. Building out strategies that are inclusive and relatable can build public trust and loyalty, and knowing how to plan for a crisis will reduce the harm to such trust and loyalty.
General business knowledge.
Develop inclusive strategies to clearly communicate the business impacts of ethical risks to diverse stakeholders.
Design communication strategies that are diverse, equitable, and inclusive.
Design a crisis communication plan to manage internal and external stakeholders during an ethical controversy.
- Marketing
- Business Strategy
- Leadership And Management
- Communication
- Crisis Management
CertNexus
CertNexus is a vendor-neutral certification body, providing emerging technology certifications and micro-credentials for Business, Data, Development, IT, and Security professionals. CertNexus’ exams meet the most rigorous development standards possible which outlines a global framework for developing personnel certification programs to narrow the widening skills gap.
Communicate the Business Impacts of Ethical Risks to Diverse Stakeholders
The first module in this course begins by covering the ethical risks a data-driven organization faces, the impacts those risks have on the business, as well as strategies for communicating these ideas. Effective communication to a diverse array of stakeholders is crucial for maintaining their trust, as well as for fostering a culture of ethical business practices.
Design Diverse, Equitable, and Inclusive External Communication Strategies
Now that you understand the importance of communicating ethical risks and their impacts, you'll be able to start designing more in-depth communication strategies for addressing those issues. These strategies will enable you to promote your ethical principles and activities to both internal and external stakeholders.
Manage a Crisis, Communicate Critical Messages, and Ensure Business Continuity
Ethical crises are inevitable, no matter how diligent you are in your ethical business practices. You need to plan for this eventuality by ensuring you have a robust and effective crisis management process in place. Communication is a critical portion of crisis management, as it ensures that stakeholders are kept informed of the facts and not led astray by misinformation.
Manage the Media During an Ethical Crisis
You've learned about general principles of crisis management, particularly how to maintain communications with internal stakeholders. But there's another, equally important entity that you need to communicate with during and after a crisis: the media. The media can often be the deciding factor in the continued success of your organization in the event of an ethical crisis.
About the CertNexus Certified Ethical Emerging Technologist Professional Certificate
The Certified Ethical Emerging Technologist (CEET) industry validated certification helps professionals differentiate themselves from other job candidates by demonstrating their ability to ethically navigate data driven emerging technologies such as AI, Machine Learning and Data Science.
