About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 6 in the
CertNexus Certified Ethical Emerging Technologist
Beginner Level

General business knowledge.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Develop inclusive strategies to clearly communicate the business impacts of ethical risks to diverse stakeholders.

  • Design communication strategies that are diverse, equitable, and inclusive.

  • Design a crisis communication plan to manage internal and external stakeholders during an ethical controversy.

Skills you will gain

  • Marketing
  • Business Strategy
  • Leadership And Management
  • Communication
  • Crisis Management
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Communicate the Business Impacts of Ethical Risks to Diverse Stakeholders

2 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 84 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Design Diverse, Equitable, and Inclusive External Communication Strategies

2 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 65 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Manage a Crisis, Communicate Critical Messages, and Ensure Business Continuity

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 60 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Manage the Media During an Ethical Crisis

1 hour to complete
10 videos (Total 35 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

