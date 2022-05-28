About this Course

Beginner Level

Desire to pursue an industry validated certification.

Approx. 2 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Differentiate between certifications and other validation techniques.

  • Schedule an exam on PearsonVUE and prepare to take an exam at a PearsonVUE test center or online via Pearson OnVUE.

  • Discover tools to prepare for certification exams.

  • Post and share your success after passing your CertNexus certification exam.

Skills you will gain

  • Test Preparation
  • Schedule
  • Certification
  • PearsonVUE
  • Online proctored
CertNexus

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Preparing for Your CertNexus Certification Exam

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 34 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes

