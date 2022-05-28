What is a certification? How is it different than a certificate or credential? This mini-course will answer these questions and provide learners direction on how to prepare for a certification exam from CertNexus or an other certification vendor. It includes tips and tricks to succeed in your journey towards certification, as well as step by step instructions how to schedule and take your exam, whether in person or online. In addition we will provide next steps after your certification, including posting your badge to social posts and your organization.
About this Course
Desire to pursue an industry validated certification.
What you will learn
Differentiate between certifications and other validation techniques.
Schedule an exam on PearsonVUE and prepare to take an exam at a PearsonVUE test center or online via Pearson OnVUE.
Discover tools to prepare for certification exams.
Post and share your success after passing your CertNexus certification exam.
Skills you will gain
- Test Preparation
- Schedule
- Certification
- PearsonVUE
- Online proctored
Desire to pursue an industry validated certification.
Offered by
CertNexus
CertNexus is a vendor-neutral certification body, providing emerging technology certifications and micro-credentials for Business, Data, Development, IT, and Security professionals. CertNexus’ exams meet the most rigorous development standards possible which outlines a global framework for developing personnel certification programs to narrow the widening skills gap.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Preparing for Your CertNexus Certification Exam
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.